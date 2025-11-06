Three Rams Observations After the Trade Deadline
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After adding Roger McCreary to the roster, the Los Angeles Rams did not make another move before the NFL's trade deadline. Here are three observations from their lack of additional moves.
1. The Rams are going to spend a lot of money on defenders
The Rams have been able to sustain their current financial status due to smart drafting and low risk, high reward contracts to veterans. The problem is that the Rams are victims of their success as most of their gambles have paid off and now it's time for them to get paid.
Quentin Lake, Cobie Durant, Nate Landman, Kam Curl, Larell Murchison, and other defenders are out of contract after this season and those four mentioned have done more than enough to garner extensions. While Curl and Murchison might be a bit easier to retain, Lake and Landman are wanted players on the free agent market and thus, two players who could drive up the price in the open market, making their extensions paramount.
Durant is going to be an interesting situation due to the market.
2. The Rams are going to secure the financial future of multiple members of their 2023 draft class
I think at least two members of the Rams' 2023 draft class get extensions this offseason and one will likely be Puka Nacua. Other members include Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Steve Avila, Ethan Evans, Warren McClendon, and Davis Allen.
The window to negotiate opens after the season and considering most of those positions are big cap hit positions, when it comes to extensions, the sooner the better. Young has already hired professional representation and will get paid after his breakout year, Turner's a guaranteed extension as he's a phenomenal player and a defensive captain, then when we start to look down the line, Avila, Evans, McClendon, and Allen are either current or future starters.
3. The Rams are going to finance their spending with their two first round picks in 2026
While the belief was that the Rams would use at least one of those picks for Matthew Stafford's successor, Stafford is currently playing the best ball in his career, is on a more than reasonable contract, and appears set to play into 2026 if not 2027 as well.
While that could change, I think the Rams are going to hold off on drafting Stafford's successor due to the market and not wanting to start the rookie quarterback clock regarding their pro-rated deals, using those two picks to address the two areas they can't pay right now.
That's outside cornerback and wide receiver.
