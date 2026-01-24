What a Win (and Loss) in NFC Championship Means For Rams vs. Seahawks

Sunday night could be the game that decides not just the winner of the NFC Championship, but who may win it all in Super Bowl LX. The Los Angeles Rams have spent much of the playoffs on the road and will do so again in their efforts to travel to Santa Clara for a second time this season as they face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

This is one of the defining moments of this iteration of the Rams, a team that had to build its roster from scratch after winning Super Bowl LVI and the departure of the since-retired Aaron Donald. No Rams team has traveled on the road the entire postseason to win it all, as in most instances, they have hosted at least one or two playoff games. Let's observe what a win and a loss mean for Los Angeles ahead of the NFC Championship this Sunday evening.

What a win means for the Rams

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Los Angeles is in their third NFC Championship game under head coach Sean McVay, who is looking for his second Lombardi Trophy since becoming the lead man in 2017 as one of the youngest head coaches in league history. Coaching one of the most efficient offenses in the 21st century, McVay has turned the Rams into a Super Bowl contender just a few years removed from one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

A win for the Rams will, of course, send them to Santa Clara to play in Super Bowl LX, where they will face the winner of the AFC Championship between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos. Winning on Sunday would be close to meeting preseason expectations, with one more win securing those goals. Quarterback and league MVP candidate Matthew Stafford would be one win away from being locked down as a sure-fire Hall of Famer, if it isn't already.

What a loss means for the Rams

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) celebrates after making a catch for a game-winning two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The NFC Championship is widely considered the game where the eventual Super Bowl champion will reside. The Seahawks are hosting their first championship game in 11 years, hoping to return to the big game, but must deal with their rivals for a third time.

A loss for the Rams would be a disappointing end to their terrific season, where they made yet another valiant deep playoff run, getting one game closer to the Super Bowl after nearly toppling the eventual champions last year in Philadelphia. The disappointment will reign, especially for McVay and Stafford, as it could be the final opportunity for the latter to get his second ring before eventual retirement and Father Time in the coming seasons.

