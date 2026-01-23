Key Matchups to Watch For Rams NFC Championship vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks clash for a third time this season in the biggest game of the season. The Seahawks are hosting the NFC Championship for the first time in 11 years as both teams look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. The Rams have traveled the road all postseason, coming off a thrilling overtime win in Chicago, and are hoping to continue their success on Sunday.

The last time these two teams faced off, it was an overtime classic in Seattle as the Seahawks walked off a two-point conversion to win 38-37. Los Angeles hopes their fortunes are better this time around as it looks to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LX for the first time in four years. Let's take a closer look at the Rams' key matchups for Sunday's game at Lumen Field.

Los Angeles Rams interior pressure vs. Seattle Seahawks interior offensive line

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) reacts after a sack against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is an area the Rams have attacked in the previous two matchups, as Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Braden Fiske have all gotten in on the action against a shaky Seahawks interior offensive line.

Grey Zabel will be playing one of the biggest games of his life against a group of defensive linemen who gave him trouble in pass protection and anchoring attempts in the run game. If the Rams are to win on Sunday, this area will have to be a focus, especially if defensive coordinator Chris Shula looks to execute line games up front.

Los Angeles Rams back-seven vs. Seattle Seahawks tight ends

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) celebrates with fans after a win against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This is one of the haunting images of the Rams' loss to Seattle in Week 16, as Barner stands in front of the crowd, just like David had just defeated Goliath. The Seahawks tight ends attacked the weak spots of the Rams' back-seven with play-action and tight ends leaking into the boundary or field sides for big plays. If Shula wants to keep moments like the image above from happening again, he must have his players at their best.

The Rams will be relatively healthy in the secondary and at linebacker. The safeties and linebackers must play with better discipline, but the biggest difference from Week 16 to now is the return of Quentin Lake, who will play a big role in slowing down the passing game in the curl-flat and hook portions of the field when in match coverage against tight ends.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford vs. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Pro Football Writers of America's NFL MVP and the Associated Press finalist for the league's MVP award will have one last opportunity to show why he is deserving of both honors. Stafford plays in the biggest road playoff game of his life in the toughest environment to play in during the playoffs: in Seattle at Lumen Field, arguably the loudest stadium in the country. Stafford threw for over 400 yards in the one-point defeat in December, but this is a different level of pressure.

Sam Darnold is dealing with an oblique injury that may have affected his ability against the San Francisco 49ers a week ago, but when he is on, he has shown the ability to make ample plays in big moments for the Seahawks. Both signal-callers are looking for the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in two weeks, and it could come down to which signal-caller has the ball last in the end.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams with the best content on the franchise when you sign up for our free newsletter. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Don't forget to follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.