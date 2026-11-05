Rams vs. Commanders Prediction: Preview, Key Matchups, and What to Watch

The Los Angeles Rams finally won back-to-back games for the first time this season last week, beating the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, the Rams will head on the road to take on the Washington Commanders as they look to carry that momentum.

Through the first eight weeks of the season, the Rams have been inconsistent, but over the last two weeks, they’ve seemingly found their identity. The Rams have leaned into 13 personnel and the run game, making things easier on offense. They arguably had their best offensive performance two weeks ago against the Las Vegas Raiders and then were able to turn things around in the second half last week with a similar approach.

This season, the Commanders have been up-and-down as well, as they’ve managed an elbow injury to Jayden Daniels. However, despite being 2-4-1, they’ve played the NFC West tough. The Commanders beat the Seattle Seahawks back in Week 3 and then lost to the San Francisco 49ers by six.

Rams Offense vs. Commanders Defense

After having a pass rate over expected of +4.9 in the first six weeks of the season, that has dropped to +0.6 over the last two games. The Rams have been much more balanced on offense and will look to continue that against the Commanders. This season, the Commanders rank 30th in EPA per rush allowed and 31st in defensive rushing success rate.

Matchup to Watch: Rams RBs vs. Sonny Styles

One of the best rookies this season has been linebacker Sonny Styles. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Sean McVay test Styles’ eye discipline, but his athleticism has been special to watch. Styles has had a Fred Warner-esque effect on the Commanders defense in coverage because of his range. The Rams have relied on their running backs in the passing game more often, and Styles will match up against them well. Styles also ran through Saquon Barkley in Week 1 on a blitz. The Rams’ running backs are going to have their hands full with Styles.

"That's not normal." DQ on Sonny Styles in coverage.#Commanders HC Dan Quinn and @LoganPaulsenNFL went to the 49ers tape for three Sonny plays: a square tackle in space, a third-down breakup on Mike Evans that had DQ comparing his range to Fred Warner's, and Sonny dropping into… pic.twitter.com/M6Td3iVtwc — Johnathan (@DCuratedSports) October 25, 2026

Rams Defense vs. Commanders Offense

This could be the first game back for Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett. That will certainly provide a boost for the Rams’ pass rush. Through Week 8, quarterback Jayden Daniels has yet to throw an interception, but with a new offensive coordinator, Daniels ranks 14th in EPA per play, and when he’s forced to throw, he ranks 19th. The Rams have struggled at times with running quarterbacks, notably Josh Allen in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Commanders have a scramble rate of 9.5 percent, which is the fourth-highest in the NFL. Having Garrett back could help with that, but the Rams’ linebackers will need to be on their game.

Matchup to Watch: Josaiah Stewart/Myles Garrett vs. Brandon Coleman

The Commanders have been steady at right tackle with Josh Conerly Jr. However, Brandon Coleman is susceptible to allowing pressure on the left side. Coleman has allowed 23 pressures this season, which is the seventh-most in the NFL. His 60.5 pass-blocking grade via PFF also ranks 49th out of 60 qualifying tackles. That should provide an opportunity for Josaiah Stewart to generate pressure and for Garrett to make an impact if he does play.

Prediction

For a second time this season, the Rams will be playing an early game on the east coast. The last time was back in Week 4, when it took a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback for the Rams to win. If the Rams lean on 13 personnel and the run game, they should win this game. The Commanders don’t have Terry McLaurin and could struggle on offense. The Rams can’t get pass-happy in this game and risk falling behind. They need Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to combine for 25-30 carries, and that will put the offense in a good spot.



Prediction: Rams 27, Commanders 23

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.