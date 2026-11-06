Rams’ Most Likely Trade Deadline Move at Wide Receiver Is Far From Guaranteed

Things remain quiet on the trade deadline front for the Los Angeles Rams. While they may inquire about players to see if there is a deal worth making, a trade remains unlikely right now given how competitive the wide receiver and defensive line markets have been.

With that said, if the Rams were to make a move, wide receiver seems to be the most likely position they would target. While the need for better wide receiver depth has been emphasized with Davante Adams being out, it's still something the Rams could use when he returns. The Rams simply don’t have a wide receiver they can trust behind Adams and Puka Nacua.

Konata Mumpfield has a 38.1 percent targeted success rate and has averaged -0.32 EPA per target. Despite running a route at the 25th-highest rate in the NFL, his 0.13 targets per route run ranks 86th out of 103 qualifying wide receivers.

Rams Trust Their Receivers, but Numbers Tell a Different Story

Over the past few weeks, the Rams have been adamant that they trust their wide receiver depth. “I do think there are some guys on the roster that are capable of being able to step up if their number is called,” said McVay before referring to Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell.

“We definitely feel good about those guys being able to catch the football, but with a 60, 70-play game, there's going to be a lot that we require them to do,” added offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase on Thursday. “We feel like those guys can step up and do all those things.”

The Rams have consistently said that they trust their wide receiver depth, but their actions suggest otherwise. Mumpfield and Atwell have combined for just three receptions over the last two weeks without Adams. Comparatively, Nacua has 19.

Wide receiver is the most pressing need on the roster, and it’s an obvious one. Things will certainly improve to an extent when Adams gets back and Terrance Ferguson returns to action. However, at some point, the Rams will have to be able to throw the ball with three wide receivers on the field.

Last season, with the game on the line in the NFC Championship Game, the Rams had to rely on Mumpfield and Ferguson, who were both rookies. The Rams need a player they can trust in crucial situations to get open outside of Nacua.

Difficult Decisions in a Hot Wide Receiver Trade Market

The Rams don’t necessarily have the draft capital to compete with other teams in the wide receiver market. Josh Downs remains a top option for the Rams, but he also has other suitors such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Downs would probably cost a fourth-round pick.

Brian Thomas Jr. has been mentioned as a potential Rams target, but Breer reported that the Jaguars have been less inclined to trade him. Said Breer, “Thomas brings a downfield element that’s really important in keeping defenses honest against the run, and opening things up underneath for Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington.”

That leaves the Rams looking at secondary options, and at that point, is it worth making a move simply for the sake of it?

Rams May Have to Settle for a Secondary Trade Target

Treylon Burks and Calvin Ridley could be among the options. However, Burks has never had more than 450 yards in a season and hasn’t proven to be reliable. Breer reported that Ridley may only cost a sixth-round pick. While Ridley would only cost around $2.8 million this season, his cap hit jumps to $29 million next season, with $7.5 million in dead money if he's cut.

Which receivers are winning most of their routes?



Data: @FantasyPtsData, min. 120 routes

(% of routes with a positive separation score) pic.twitter.com/IMy3n6ZNOP — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) November 5, 2026

For as much as the Rams need a wide receiver, they may be waiting for an opportunity during the season if a veteran player is cut, similar to Odell Beckham Jr. in 2021. Brandon Aiyuk could be among those options.

The Rams certainly have a need at wide receiver. It’s been a need since the spring and the Rams have ignored it at every turn. Given their lack of draft capital and a hot wide receiver market, it seems unlikely the Rams will make a move at this point.

This is a team in a championship window, and for as much as the coaching staff has said they trust their wide receiver depth, that very clearly has not been the case. If the Rams make a trade, the most likely move at the trade deadline would be for a wide receiver.

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