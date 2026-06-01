Why Rams Are the Team to Watch in Myles Garrett Trade Rumors

Heading into the 2026 season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Los Angeles Rams make another splash trade. While they already made a big move when they traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie, it wouldn’t be beyond general manager Les Snead to explore another blockbuster move.

It’s one reason why the Rams took Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. Instead of having to hold on to 2027 draft picks, the Rams can use those picks to acquire another player who can help them ‘win now.’

When it comes to some of the bigger trade rumors, the Rams are going to continue being linked to those players. They’ve already been reportedly involved in trade discussions for AJ Brown. The Rams were also at the center of the Maxx Crosby trade discussions before he eventually failed his physical with the Baltimore Ravens.

With that said, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams were at least monitoring the situation surrounding Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett. Back in March, the Browns restructured Garrett’s contract. While the team remained adamant that his contract wasn’t modified to make him more tradable, it did open that window. By deferring payments, the Browns extended their window to potentially trade Garrett this summer.

Now that it’s after June 1, the Browns can split any dead money from a Garrett trade over two seasons instead of all at once. If the Browns trade Garrett, they would take on $15.5 million in 2026 and the remaining $25.6 million in 2027.

A lot has happened since Garrett signed a four-year contract extension with the Browns last March. The Browns have a new coaching staff and Garrett hasn’t shown up to OTAs. Head coach Todd Monken has said that he still hasn’t spoken to Garrett since being hired.

It’s not out of the ordinary for a player of Garrett’s caliber to miss OTAs as they aren’t mandatory. Garrett just broke the single-season sack record and doesn’t necessarily need to attend OTAs. Where this gets interesting is if Garrett misses the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins on June 9.

That would begin to suggest that Garrett isn’t happy with the direction of the franchise and wants to play for a contender. If that does happen and the Browns begin exploring a trade, the Rams would likely be front and center in those discussions.

Even if the Rams are content with waiting, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams mentioned as a team interested in Garrett. The Rams are one of the few teams who would be bold enough to make that type of move. It’s a reflection of how the Rams are viewed around the league. Even if the Rams are used to help raise the price of a player, it is at least believable that they would be in on that type of move.

From the Rams’ side, a trade for Garrett would be interesting. It would almost certainly take a Ricky Williams or Herschel Walker-esque trade package to make it happen. Imagine if the Rams had traded Aaron Donald after 2016. That caliber of player isn’t given away for a couple of draft picks.

Walker was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings for five players, three draft picks, and other conditional picks based on those players. If the Rams were to trade for Garrett, it would likely take multiple draft picks, a player or two such as Byron Young, and potentially more. Young is on the final year of his rookie contract and will be difficult for the Rams to bring back. Any trade would need to put the Browns in position to take a franchise quarterback in 2027 and help them set up a strong foundation for that quarterback.

As a hypothetical, the Rams could send Byron Young in addition to 2027 and 2028 first-round picks in exchange for Garrett. Would that be enough for the Browns to move on from their franchise defensive player? Losing Young and Turner wouldn’t be ideal, but the Rams have built depth with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.

While the trade package wouldn’t be light, it’s a move that the Rams would have to consider. Even if the Rams have an eye on the future with Simpson, they are in a ‘win now’ window. Garrett is still only 30 and just broke the NFL sack record. He adds an ‘Aaron Donald’-caliber presence to the defensive line and changes the math entirely. If the Rams were to add Garrett, he takes the Rams from being among the contenders in the NFC to the contender in the NFC.

With Garrett not showing up to OTAs, there will continue to be rumors that swirl around the two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Given the Rams’ history, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them at the center of those rumors. Even if the Rams don’t end up making the trade, it’s certainly a situation they’ll be monitoring.

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