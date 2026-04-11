5 Under the Radar Prospects Linked to Rams Before 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have had success in the later rounds of the NFL Draft in recent years. Wide receiver Puka Nacua was a fifth-round pick while defensive tackle Kobie Turner was taken in the third round. Safety Quentin Lake signed an extension last season and was a sixth-round selection. Offensive tackle Warren McClendon stepped in on the right side for Rob Havenstein in 2025 and was a fifth-round pick.

While the Rams have been notorious for not having early picks in the draft, they’ve made the most with what they’ve had. As the Rams look to add depth to the roster in the upcoming draft, they will once again hope to find a few late-round gems.

With so much attention on who the Rams may take 13th overall, let’s take a look at some of the more under-the-radar prospects that the Rams could drat in the later rounds. All of the prospects listed here have reportedly met with the Rams at some point during the pre-draft process.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Stribling had a formal interview with the Rams at the NFL Combine and is a perfect fit for what the team needs in the offense. The Rams like versatile receivers and Stribling can play the X, Z, and move around the formation. While he’s still developing nuance to his route-running, he shows good pacing, zone feel, and can win down the field vertically.

After moving on from Tutu Atwell, the Rams need a deep threat and Stribling has the vertical speed to stretch defenses and open up space underneath. He also shows willingness as a blocker, which the Rams and McVay value. If the Rams don’t go wide receiver at 13, Stribling is a player to watch in the middle of the draft.

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

This may not be a great quarterback class, but the Rams may still be able to find some value in the middle rounds. At this point last year, Garrett Nussmeier was seen as a potential first-round pick. However, due to injuries and the chaos surrounding LSU all season, he simply didn’t take the step that many were expecting.

Nussmeier may not have a future as a starter, but the Rams have yet to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo or add another backup quarterback. Nussmeier has a strong foundation and plays with good processing and anticipation. The Rams set up a private workout with the LSU quarterback which is certainly notable. Nussmeier does have the ability to layer throws with accuracy and touch. His quick release and rhythmic passing would be effective in a McVay offense. At the very least, the talent is there to back up Matthew Stafford and compete with Stetson Bennett.

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

It feels like the Rams have gone after this type of player in the past when it comes to Eli Stowers. The Rams took Jacob Harris in the fourth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft who was a raw player as a tight end-wide receiver hybrid. Harris initially started at tight end before the Rams tried him at wide receiver. Unfortunately, Harris never developed and he was released after two years.

An interesting note on #Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers: While officially he's a TE, several teams are evaluating him as a WR.



At 6-foot-4, 239, his build can be compared to Mike Evans. Stowers, by the way, visits the #Broncos next week, and he's done #Rams, #Titans, and #Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/B2VwS2Uzjn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2026

Stowers might be a better prospect, but he is still very raw due to the fact that he was actually a highly recruited quarterback out of high school. Stowers is underdeveloped as a blocker and needs work as a route-runner. The athleticism is there and if he hits, he’ll be very good. However, there is also a lot of risk with this type of player.

LB Josaiah Trotter, Missouri

The Rams enter another draft in which they need a linebacker. While they struck gold with Nate Landman as a free agent last season, they could use an upgrade over Omar Speights. The Rams had a formal interview with Josaiah Trotter at the Combine, and he is someone they could select on Day 2 of the draft.

Trotter brings a lot of what the Rams already have at the linebacker position. He’s extremely reliable as a tackler and from an intangibles perspective, he’d be a perfect fit. Trotter controls his gap in the run game as he diagnoses quickly and triggers downhill. There are some concerns about his overall ability in coverage which is what the Rams need next to Landman. With that said, as an upgrade to Speights, Trotter is certainly that.

WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

As a Day 2 or early Day 3 wide receiver, Reggie Virgil is a perfect fit in the Rams offense. He fits their archetype and checks a lot of boxes. Virgil may not excel at one thing, but he is very good at a lot of things. Virgil has alignment versatility and shows tempo variation in his routes. He has strong zone awareness and understanding of spacing which the Rams will value. Additionally, he’s a competitive blocker and can win vertically.

Virgil may not be a WR1 or WR2 caliber player, but he fits in the Josh Reynolds mold within the offense. As the Rams look to get better on special teams, Virgil was a great special teams player on the kick and punt coverage units during his first two years at Miami (OH).