Why Rams Must Be Careful in Road Matchup vs. Panthers

For the last six weeks, the Los Angeles Rams have established themselves as the team to beat in the NFL.

Their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, has thrown 27 touchdowns and no turnovers since his last interception against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula has the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL with a top-five defense in EPA per rushing attempt allowed. Head coach Sean McVay is coaching, arguably, his best team ever.

All of this is great, but they must remain focused against a stingy Carolina Panthers team on the road. This could be one of McVay's key challenges for the seemingly unbeatable Rams entering Week 13.

Rams must be careful vs. Panthers

Super Bowl aspirations have come about for Los Angeles this season, and their play since the bye week has suggested they are the new favorites to win it all in Santa Clara. However, most great teams have one or two games where they stumble, finding new gaps to seal before the postseason, whether it be a close win or a tough loss at home or on the road. The Panthers could be that opponent.

In his second season as head coach, Dave Canales has Carolina competing for first place in the NFC South, a dramatic turnaround from the 2-15 season just three years ago. Their historically poor run defense in 2024 has improved to an average unit this year. Former No. 1 pick and quarterback Bryce Young has been inconsistent in his third season, but should be marked up as his "second" year with an adequate group of developmental coaches and sufficient talent around him.

For the Panthers and Canales, this is their toughest battle yet in Year 2 of this regime in Carolina, following a tough loss on Monday night that comes with a short week and several key players banged up, on defense. This is also the type of game where the Rams should win in dominant fashion, showcasing their might and putting the Panthers in their place as a team still in the growing stages.

Yet, Carolina has shown to be a competitive team in these close games, whether they're banged up at key areas or fully healthy. They've beaten a Green Bay Packers team on the road as double-digit underdogs and with their backs against the wall against the Atlanta Falcons' No. 1 passing defense, with Young putting up a phenomenal career display--a franchise record 448 passing yards in an overtime win.

Not to mention a year ago, Young led the Panthers to two near-game-winning drives against last year's Super Bowl opponents: the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams must not become victims of the Panthers' ability to make the best of the best sweat to the core. It is reasonable to suggest they won't, considering their momentum, the progression of their emergence of a quality secondary, and a sufficient run game that seems to be ready to break the floodgates open.

Even so, Los Angeles must not overlook this Carolina team, which has shown to exploit weaknesses against quality opponents from time to time. This should be a great testing ground for a Rams team that has just two home games in its final six games.

