6 Winners and 2 Losers From Rams’ Preseason Win Over Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason finale on Thursday night. While it marks the end of the preseason, it was also one last chance for players to prove themselves to the coaching staff in a live-game environment. Here are six winners and two losers from Thursday’s game.

Winner: QB Ty Simpson

Thursday night was a big test for Ty Simpson as he was given the start. After Simpson didn’t touch the ball last week until the Rams had built a big lead, the preseason finale was a chance for him to set the tone and take control of the offense. Simpson did exactly that.

His performance was much closer to the one from two weeks ago against the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished 18-for-23 for 119 yards and an impressive touchdown. Even if Simpson doesn’t win the backup quarterback job, he’s given the coaching staff a lot to be excited about going forward.

Winner: RB Dean Connors

Connors played only six snaps last week against the New Orleans Saints. However, he was a focal point of the offense on Thursday night. He had 18 carries for 69 yards and once again showed what he can do as a pass catcher. Connors caught his third touchdown pass in the preseason in the third quarter against the Chargers.

It’s hard to know exactly how the Rams view Connors. They just traded away Jarquez Hunter, which could open up a roster spot. However, he was also playing late in the fourth quarter, and that’s rarely a good sign. We’ll wait and see if Connors sticks.

Loser: P Ethan Evans

Evans has punts where he’ll pin the opposing offense inside its own 20, such as the punt at the end of the game that landed perfectly inside the five-yard line. However, he also shanked a punt that went only 24 yards. He simply remains inconsistent. The highs are very good, but the lows could be costly. The Rams have committed to him to start the year, but he needs to become more consistent if this is a team that’s going to improve on special teams.

Winner: EDGE Wesley Bailey

Is Wesley Bailey a lock to make the roster? Bailey played the first possession and then wasn’t seen after that. That seems like a good sign for his roster chances. Bailey had 10 pressures and a forced fumble last week. That may have been enough to impress the coaching staff.

Winner: CB Cam Lampkin

While Lampkin was in coverage on Quentin Johnston’s touchdown, it seemed like more of a miscommunication on the pass off to the safety. He was clearly expecting help over the top. Outside of that, Lampkin played well, which he has done all summer. He led the team with six tackles and also had a sack.

The hope will be that he makes the roster, but he was also playing late in the fourth quarter. With that said, his playing time may have been due to the limited number of cornerbacks the Rams had available rather than an indication that he will be cut.

Loser: WR Brennan Presley

On most teams, Brennan Presley would likely make the roster. He was good last year in the preseason, and that continued this year. He finished with six receptions for 32 yards and had the touchdown from Simpson. Unfortunately for Presley, the Rams are very deep at the wide receiver position. Despite playing well, he’s likely a cut candidate.

Winner: EDGE Darryl Peterson III

A lot of focus was on players who may have earned their spot on the roster during Thursday’s game. However, the preseason finale was also an opportunity for players to show that they belonged on the practice squad.

One player who may have proved that is Darryl Peterson III. Peterson was mostly quiet throughout the preseason, but he made his presence felt against the Chargers, especially on the final drive. Peterson had a fourth-down sack in the first half, but it was his sack-fumble late in the fourth quarter that clinched the win.

Winner: Roster Health

It’s easy to overrate some of the roster depth during the preseason. While the Rams would never want to rely on any of these players for long stretches, they have to feel good about them in short stints. In three games, the offensive line played extremely well. The defense as a unit also consistently showed up in big moments.

Most importantly, though, the Rams stayed healthy. This isn’t a team that plays their starters during the preseason, but they also didn’t suffer any injuries to key depth players. The Rams will feel good knowing that they head into Week 1 with a clean bill of health.

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