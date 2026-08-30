Rams Announce Initial 53-Man Roster Following Aaron Donald’s Return

The Los Angeles Rams have officially announced their initial 53-man roster. Over the last two days, the Rams have been working to get down from 90 to 53 players before the NFL’s deadline on Sunday afternoon. Following multiple trades and Aaron Donald deciding to return, the Rams have announced their 53-man roster.

Quarterback (3): Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson

There aren’t any surprises here. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed last week that the Rams would be keeping three quarterbacks. There was some speculation that the Rams may look to trade Stetson Bennett, but that wasn’t the case.



* Matthew Caldwell placed on IR

Running Back (3): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers

Ronnie Rivers has become the new Troy Reeder. While he provides some special teams value, he hasn’t shown much on offense. Rivers unexpectedly got a carry in the NFC Championship game last year. Among the cuts at running back was standout undrafted free agent Dean Connors.



* Cut: Dean Connors

* Jarquez Hunter traded to the Dolphins

Wide Receiver (7): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, CJ Daniels, Tutu Atwell

Despite the Rams trading for Tutu Atwell on Thursday, it seems odd to keep seven wide receivers with this group. If the Rams are looking to run more 12 and 13 personnel, there doesn’t seem to be a need for seven wide receivers. It’s also hard to understand Atwell’s fit.



* Cut: Brennan Presley, Tru Edwards, Tyler Scott, Alex Bachman

Tight End (5): Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare

The tight end position was pretty straightforward. These were always going to be the five who made the roster.



* Cut: Dan Villari, Rohan Jones

* Mark Redman traded to the Packers

Offensive Line (9): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, David Quessenberry, Beaux Limmer, Bill Murray, Dylan McMahon

It’s somewhat concerning that the Rams are starting the season with two depth offensive linemen on injured reserve. Justin Dedich passed his physical last week, but begins on injured reserve. Keagen Trost strained his hamstring in the first week of the preseason and will now also be out at least four weeks. Bill Murray had a strong preseason, and it’s nice to see him on the 53-man roster.



* Cut: Bryce Henderson, Blake Hance, Austin Blaske, Wyatt Bowles, Aj Arcuri

* Justin Dedich and Keagen Trost placed on IR

Linebacker (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Shuan Dolac, Grant Stuard

There shouldn’t be any surprises here at linebacker. This group of four seemed set in stone.



* Cut: Elias Neal, Nikhai Hill-Green, Monty Rice

Defensive Line (6): Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Braden Fiske, Ty Hamilton, Ty Davis

Despite adding Aaron Donald, the Rams didn’t make any unexpected roster cuts. The Rams kept all five they were expected to keep and simply added Donald to the mix. Moving on from Tim Keenan III after just drafting him is disappointing, but the Rams will hope to get him on the practice squad.



* Cut: Tim Keenan III, Bill Norton, Jaxson Moi, Larrell Murchison, Payton Zdroik

EDGE (5): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson, Wesley Bailey

It’s nice to see that the Rams found a roster spot for Wesley Bailey. Had he been cut, it would have been very difficult to get him back on the practice squad. Despite the Rams having a strong roster, Bailey found his way onto the 53 as an undrafted free agent.



* Cut: Darryl Peterson III, Eddie Walls, Tomon Fox

Cornerback (4): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace

With only four cornerbacks, the Rams seem thin at the position. McDuffie and Wallace both provide some versatility. The Rams also have Quentin Lake, who can play in the slot. Still, it would be easier to feel comfortable with the depth if Cam Lampkin had made the roster. Following an impressive training camp and preseason, it’s a surprise to see him left off.



* Cut: Al’Zillion Hamilton, Nyzier Fourqurean, Alex Johnson, Dre Norwood

Safety (4): Kam Kinchens, Kam Curl, Quentin Lake, Jaylen McCollough

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Rams only kept four safeties.This was one of the easier positions to predict throughout the summer.



* Cut: Nick Andersen, Tanner Ingle, Nate Valcarcel, Alex Cook

Special Teams (3): Harrison Mevis, Joe Cardona, Ethan Evans

After not bringing in any real competition this summer, this was always going to be the core special teams group heading into the season.



* Cut: Jake Bouwmeester (International Exemption)

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