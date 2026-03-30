Prospects Rams Could Target in First-Round Trade Back

No other team in the NFL this offseason showed they are ready for a major push as the Super Bowl next season than the Los Angeles Rams. They made sensible moves to improve the cornerback room with excellent talent, such as trading for Trent McDuffie and signing his former teammate Jaylen Watson. With Matthew Stafford coming off a league MVP, the Rams must go all-in in 2026.

Their aggression has led to a 113-pick gap between their third-round and sixth-round selection in the NFL Draft, the first of a handful of Day Three choices. I previously wrote about teams that the Rams could trade back with to gain new picks in the fourth or fifth round, and should they trade back in the first round, they must have a backup plan. Here are some prospects the Rams could target in a potential Round One trade-back.

Blake Miller, offensive tackle, Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Rob Havenstein's retirement, the Rams currently have their starter from the end of last season, Warren McClendon, projected as the guy at right tackle. However, if they choose to draft an offensive tackle early, it signals their hesitancy with McClendon next season and long-term.

Miller is an experienced starter with Clemson, showcasing elite length, quality size, athleticism, and impressive technique to pair with a physical mindset on the right side, making him a good fit in Los Angeles' zone blocking scheme.

Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) gets into position during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While I'm not particularly high on Rodriguez compared to others after a stellar pre-draft process, there is a possibility that he is the third linebacker drafted in the first round next month. If the Rams trade back into the 20s, Rodriguez could be an intriguing possibility with his experience, accolades, coverage ability, knack for takeaways, and energy that is toxic in all the best ways for a locker room.

KC Concepcion, wide receiver, Texas A&M Aggies

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Before the Rams traded the No. 29 pick to the Chiefs in the trade for McDuffie, Concepcion was a popular choice in mock drafts at that spot. If general manager Les Snead were to move back in the first round several spots, the Aggies and former NC State standout would be a wonderful pairing with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. His explosiveness, return game ability, vertical field-stretching skills, and generally reliable hands fit what the Rams are missing on offense and special teams.

Caleb Banks, defensive tackle, Florida Gators

Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) speaks to the media during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a true wild-card selection for the Rams in a trade-back scenario. It's hard for me to gauge where the league is on the massive defensive lineman of Banks, especially with his foot injuries during the pre-draft process.

Poona Ford enters the final year of his contract with Los Angeles, and the Rams could look to get younger at the position, especially if they have to compensate with a potential loss of Kobie Turner in 2027. Banks has elite size and length to match with incredible quickness, explosiveness, penetration skills, and run defense to be a standout nose tackle for the Rams defense long-term, if he can stay healthy.