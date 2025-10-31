What Rams' Latest Injury Report Means For Puka Nacua
The Los Angeles Rams released their second injury report of the week on Thursday.
Los Angeles Rams
Full
Puka Nacua (ankle). Nacua stated that he's good to play.
Limited
Rob Havenstein (ankle), Kamren Kinchens (toe), and Darious Williams (shoulder) were limited on Thursday.
Nacua's return
On Wednesday, both Sean McVay and Davante Adams spoke about Nacua's injury and expected return.
“I think it's really making sure that you still capitalize on Puka and what he can do, but also making sure that you take advantage of the skillsets of the total group," stated McVay. "That can be reflected in a lot of different ways and having different guys as some of the primaries. I think it's more difficult to defend. You certainly want to take advantage of getting the ball to some of the guys."
"We've talked a lot about Puka and Davante getting, rightfully so, a lot of targets, but there are also places and opportunities for some of those guys that can make plays. Our tight ends, it was great to get them involved. These are positive or champagne problems for us as coaches. I think being able to make sure that you're creating value and giving opportunities for everybody to feel like they can make it more difficult for you to be defended.”
“Not so much really," stated Adams. "These dudes know their bodies. I think when it comes to certain injuries, a lot of these guys will come to me and ask too if they do have something. I don't just walk around throwing out unsolicited advice but as it pertains to an ankle, I think something like that is a little easier to work through. It's not like a hamstring where it'll mess up or you break a bone in your wrist or something. Those things can be detrimental to your health overall and later in life. "
"But with an ankle, that's something that you can gauge and feel based on your comfort. It's not really something that somebody in the training room can tell you like, ‘You can't go today,’ or a knee or something like that, they can tell you like, ‘Look, your knee is not healthy enough to go out there and run and play football.’ But I just basically ask him where he is at and try to comfort him however I can, but not too much unsolicited. I just take it as it comes.”
New Orleans Saints
The Saints added a new name to the injury report. Davon Godchaux is the new addition but he just had a rest day.
Full
Juwan Johnson (neck) and Chris Olave (ankle) were full participants.
Limited
Alvin Kamara (ankle), Devin Neal (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (hip), and Alontae Taylor (shoulder)
