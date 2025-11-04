Rams Have Found the Key to Lingering Offensive Question
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have flipped the narrative regarding their red zone issues, turning into one of the most efficient red zone offenses in the NFL in recent weeks. A big reason for the change has been Davante Adams. Adams, the Rams' latest pass-catching monster, has linked up with Matthew Stafford for five red zone touchdowns in the team's last two games.
McVay on Stafford and Adams
Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the connection on Monday.
“It's awesome," stated McVay. "You have two of the right kind of guys that are just getting on the same page. You’re watching a lot of the reps. You guys just see what the final presentation is on Sundays, but there are a lot of things that have gone on in the last few weeks especially where you felt like it was trending in the right direction."
"I've said it over and over again and I'll continue to say, we're looking for our practice preparation and performance to be able to equal game reality. That's why you practice to try to mimic and emulate game-like situations while minimizing the risk of injury. We've seen a lot of great examples of good practice reps that have been translated into the game becoming real reps."
"[Pass Game Coordinator] Nate Scheelhaase did a great presentation last week of showing, ‘Hey, this is what we did in practice, boom. Look how it came to life against Jacksonville in the actual game.’ We'll be able to do a lot of the same things from this past week into what they did moving forward. It's really fun to see. It’s a real credit to both of those guys.”
McVay was then asked if he saw any play in particular during practice that got him excited about the possibilities of Adams and Stafford playing together.
“There have been a lot of plays that get me excited. What I get excited about is not the surprising connection that I'm witnessing, but the dialogue, the communication, the rapport and their relationship just organically building. You have two special players that when their careers are over, they'll put gold jackets on. They're so present. They're so interested in trying to influence and affect positive change for this team."
"Their work is starting to show and pay big dividends for us in these games. Those are the expectations that we have moving forward. Neither one of them ever gets complacent, which is cool. I think it’s just the consistent approach that I've seen from those guys that really has been consistent throughout the year."
"Now you're starting to see. Success is never linear. These things always go through the ebbs and flows and I've watched these guys navigate some really cool things to be in a cool spot. You have to continue to earn that confidence through the work, not the words. Those guys have done that.”
Since joining the Rams, Adams has continuously praised the team and the way they operate, always making sure to highlight the elite-level play from Stafford. Stafford has not said anything but positives on Adams, citing Adams' intelligence paired with his ability as a driving force for the offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE