Rams Puka Nacua Speaks on Dominant Return Against Saints
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to easily put away the New Orleans Saints in NFL week nine action to advance to 6-2 on the season. After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium.
After their podium session, Jared Verse, Nate Landman, Puka Nacua, and Emmanuel Forbes spoke from the locker room.
Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below
On Thursday, Nacua spoke to reporters regarding his return.
Q: How do you feel and what has the rehab process been like?
“I'm feeling great," stated Nacua. "It's a little bit hotter than I thought it was going to be out here in California, but it's good to be back out on the football field moving around, getting a good sweat in, and putting my feet on the ground. It’s been good. We had a nice Thursday practice so I finally got to hit somebody. It feels like it's been too long for sure, but it felt great to be back out there.”
Q: How is the ankle feeling?
“It feels good," stated Nacua. "The rehab process has been good. [Associate Director, Athletic Trainer/Return to Play] Mark [Dydasco] that I get to work with and [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott], our training room staff does a great job. The bye, the time being able to be spent back out here getting some work in and I feel like I can hit the ground running and come back this week.”
Q: What goes into your lack of drops so far this season?
“I guess that's a football-loaded question," stated Nacua. "As a receiver, I'm going to say like, ‘Yeah send me back to the ball,’ but obviously, the ability that ‘number nine’ [Stafford] has and the whole operation."
"I think trusting my teammates is something that I feel like really allows me to play at the speed I can play at on the football field, especially with ‘number nine,’ the other receivers out there, all of us doing the dance together whether it's a route concept or us being able to be in sync with everybody. I think it comes from a full trust. I go out there when we're 11 in that huddle, there's a trust that is to the maximum.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE