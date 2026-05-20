Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Justin Dedich Looking to Prove He’s a Future Starter

The Los Angeles Rams have done well when it comes to developing offensive line depth. One of those players who has become a key depth piece after joining the team as an undrafted free agent is Justin Dedich. Dedich has filled in nicely at left guard over the past two years and stepped up when his number has been called. The Rams decided to tender Dedich this offseason as an exclusive rights free agent.

Up next in our player preview series is Justin Dedich.

2025 Season in Review

Dedich started six games for the Rams in 2025, including four straight games from Weeks 2-5 as he filled in for an injured Steve Avila. During those weeks, Dedich had the sixth-highest run-blocking grade via PFF. However, he also allowed 10 pressures which was the sixth most during that span. Dedich also started the final two games of the season and the Wild Card game against the Carolina Panthers at right guard. While the results in pass protection have been inconsistent, Dedich has shown the ability to step in when needed and be someone the Rams can rely on.

Roster Battle

While the Rams drafted Keagen Trost in the third round of the NFL Draft, Dedich will likely remain the primary backup at guard. Dedich will also compete with Beaux Limmer. However, Limmer struggled last season and Dedich has shown the ability to play both guard spots. This is a depth player that the Rams trust and he will continue to be one of the first players off the bench in case of an injury on the interior offensive line.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Dominant in the Run Game

Look at the movement Rams' LG Justin Dedich and C Coleman Shelton get on this run pic.twitter.com/oiHtre7lw9 — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) September 17, 2025

Dedich’s biggest strength is his ability to block in the run game. In the play above, he executes a duo concept with Coleman Shelton and quickly gets to the second level. The result is a successful run from Kyren Williams and Dedich and Shelton moved the defender five yards down the field.

Play 2: Good Mover in Space

The left side of the Rams OL does such a good job blocking in space on the move. Alaric



Blake Corum patient and then hits the hole when he sees an opening. pic.twitter.com/izyErjOEXe — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) September 29, 2025

Part of what makes Dedich valuable in the run game is that he can move in space. In the first play, we were able to see how he can be successful in a power run game. However, in this play, the Rams are running a zone concept which forces the offensive linemen to move laterally. Dedich does a good job blocking across the face of the defender which allows Corum to get outside.

Play 3: Needs to Improve Pass Pro

Leonard Floyd wraps up Stafford on 3rd down 💪



LARvsATL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/7K7cJh1530 — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025

If there is one area where Dedich needs to improve, it’s pass protection. He tends to get lost on stunts and can get overpowered. The Rams can compensate when he’s the only weak point in pass protection. However, in Week 17, the Rams were without Alaric Jackson and Kevin Dotson. Stafford gets sacked here because Dedich gets taken out of the play and ends up on the ground.

Biggest Question: Can Justin Dedich Prove He’s a Legitimate Future Starter

The Rams will have a difficult decision to make after this season. Both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson are set to be free agents. In all likelihood, the Rams will only be able to bring one of those players back. Dedich has shown that he can step in when needed, but can he do it over the course of the season? While Dedich is a restricted free agent after the season, the Rams would be able to bring him back at a cheap price. The Rams clearly like Dedich, and they made Steve Avila earn his starting role back after returning from injury last season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him in contention to start in 2027.

2026 Outlook/Role

Heading into the 2026 season, Dedich will continue to be a key depth piece on the Rams’ offensive line. He has filled in nicely at left and right guard. When it comes to interior depth, he is one of the more important players on the offensive line. Both Dotson and Avila have missed time over the last two years. At some point in 2026, the Rams may need to rely on Dedich for an extended stretch.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

While Dedich is a depth piece, he is arguably the most important depth piece on the offensive line. That makes him a near-lock to make the roster. Dedich is an experienced player and someone that the coaching staff can rely on if needed.



Chances: 10/10

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