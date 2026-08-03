Updated Rams 53-Man Roster Prediction After First Week of Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams are officially into their second week of training camp and will wrap things up at Loyola Marymount later in the week before heading back to Woodland Hills. A lot has happened in the first week of training camp. Let’s take an updated look at a 53-man roster prediction.

Quarterback (3): Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson

As Ty Simpson continues to get more reps, he’s getting more comfortable in the offense. That doesn’t mean Simpson is without his rookie mistakes, but as the Rams put on pads last week, Simpson started to push the ball downfield more and show off his arm talent. Bennett is the backup for now, but we'll see whether that's still the case by Week 1. When Stafford has practiced, he’s looked like the reigning MVP.

Running Back (4): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Jarquez Hunter

Kyren Williams has shown off some of his pass-catching ability in training camp and Blake Corum has looked explosive to start training camp.As the Rams head into 2026, they may be looking to get Corum more involved. Jarquez Hunter remains a big question mark. If he can make an impact on special teams, he may still land on the roster.

Wide Receiver (5): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, CJ Daniels, Konata Mumpfield

One of the biggest standouts of training camp so far has been wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels is making a serious push for the WR3 role alongside Jordan Whittington. The big surprise here is Xavier Smith being left out. Smith has been splitting punt return duties with Kyren Williams. If Smith doesn’t end up as the team’s returner, it’s hard to see where his value is on the roster.

Tight End (5): Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, Max Klare

The tight end position should stay pretty stable throughout training camp as the Rams have a solid top five at the position. Ferguson has started to make some noise in training camp, proving to play all along the formation.

Offensive Line (9): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, Justin Dedich, Keagen Trost, Beaux Limmer, David Quessenberry

Last week, the Rams signed two offensive linemen in Blake Hance and Bill Murray. However, both are likely camp bodies as the Rams wait for Justin Dedich to get healthy. There are still some major question marks on the offensive line and Keagen Trost may be needed sooner than expected.

Linebacker (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac

Grant Stuard is a player who the Rams seem to be excited about on special teams and should be a good mentor for Shaun Dolac. Nothing changes at the top with Nate Landman and Omar Speights.

Defensive Line (6): Poona Ford, Tyler Davis, Tim Keenan III, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Ty Hamilton

There is some optimism surrounding a potential Aaron Donald return. However, if Donald does come back, it won’t be until the Rams break from training camp and return to Woodland Hills. The Rams are already deep on the defensive line and the addition of Donald could create some interesting roster decisions.

EDGE (4): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson

Throughout the first week of training camp, Myles Garrett has been as advertised. This Rams defense is going to be difficult to go up against this season in large part because of Garrett. With Byron Young managing his knee, it’s also opened up opportunities for Josaiah Stewart who could take that next step in his development.

Cornerback (5): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace, Cam Lampkin

While defensive coordinator Chris Shula does find creative ways to use his safeties, it’s going to be hard to keep Cam Lampkin off the roster after the week that he’s had. Outside of McDuffie and Watson, Lampkin has arguably been the most impressive cornerback in the secondary.

Safety (5): Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Tanner Ingle

The Rams have an extremely deep safety room led by Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, and Kam Kinchens. A better pass rush led by Garrett should allow this group to play more aggressively on the back end.

Specialists (3): Harison Mevis, Ethan Evans, Joe Cardona

No changes here as the Rams didn’t bring in any competition at the kicker or punter spots this offseason. The Rams will hope the addition of Cardona can add some stability.

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