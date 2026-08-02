The Biggest Overreaction Rams Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of Training Camp

Throughout the first week of Los Angeles Rams training camp, a lot of focus and attention has been on Ty Simpson. Naturally, there is going to be pressure on a first-round quarterback to succeed. That's especially true when the pick was criticized as heavily as Simpson's was after the draft.

Everything that Simpson does between now and Week 1 will be placed under a microscope. That comes with playing the quarterback position, but especially for a player like Simpson. Since the minute the selection was made, many have been waiting for him to fail so that they can take their victory lap and reinforce the narratives they formed on draft night.

Why Simpson Is Facing So Much Scrutiny

It already started during OTAs when a report surfaced that neither Simpson nor Bennett had separated from each other. Simpson had been in the offense for less than a week with only a handful of live reps and some were already jumping on him for not being worthy of the 13th overall pick.

That has only continued into training camp. On a day that was described by Rams beat reporters in attendance as Simpson’s best day of training camp, the rookie still came under fire. One video captured by a fan in attendance showed Simpson nearly throwing an interception to cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Within minutes, Simpson was being labeled as a bust and said to be lost in the offense.

As a former NFL Scout—



I encourage the Rams to trade for Saints QB Spencer Rattler.



The Rams Super Bowl hopes are done if anything happens to 38-year-old Matthew Stafford. The Rams have three backups on their roster right now (Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson, and Matthew Caldwell)… https://t.co/RUGsiIhJBh — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) August 1, 2026

Training Camp Isn't Meant to Be Perfect

We are currently in an era in which training camp reps are dissected, and some in the media keep training camp stats for quarterbacks. It’s worth noting that this is something that the Rams don’t allow reporting on.

However, without knowing the play-call, how the route is supposed to be run, and all of the information that the coaching staff has, it’s hard to come to any conclusion. One play that Rams beat reporters highlighted for Simpson's athleticism and playmaking ability was criticized by fans on social media.

a team that was one win away from the super bowl drafted jimmy g in the first round https://t.co/6gZTsSTxw4 — brandon* (@brndxix) August 2, 2026

It’s important to understand that social media is not reality, but it emphasizes the overriding point that many are simply waiting for Simpson to make a mistake. However, this is also what training camp is for. Simpson doesn’t need to be flawless. It’s more important for him to have the confidence to push the ball down the field than just play it safe with checkdowns, even if it results in an interception.

The Process Matters More Than the Results

The important part at this stage is for Simpson to get more comfortable in the offense and stack positive days. With Matthew Stafford resting every other day, the rookie is getting plenty of opportunities. Simpson is in his first week of training camp. The rookie mistakes are going to happen and are expected. It’s not always going to look perfect as Simpson works on his technique and learns the offense.

Even the good plays have room for improvement. On the play shown below, Simpson throws a well-placed ball to the back of the end zone for the touchdown. It’s a positive result and the arm strength is on display. However, he fades off his back foot, despite having room in the pocket to step up.

Ty Simpson TD to CJ Daniels on the final play of practice 👀



Davante Adams showing the first-rounder some love at the end.



Had a beautiful downfield throw to Jordan Whittington earlier on the drive as well. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/7gOb2f9qpj — 𝙏𝙞𝙥𝙞𝙙𝙞𝙨 🐐⛷️ (@ShoGotNow) August 2, 2026

Stacking positive days and learning from mistakes are what's important at this stage for the Rams’ rookie quarterback. As long as he continues to show flashes and improvement, that’s what’s important.

As noted by Pierce DeLuna of the 1st and Tuna Substack, Simpson hasn’t been afraid to let the ball rip over the intermediate part of the field and he progresses through his reads without seeming rushed. While Simpson's release and processing is a little slower than Bennett's and Stafford's right now, that should improve as the game slows down for him. Simpson’s processing was one of his strengths coming out of Alabama.

It's Too Early to Draw Conclusions

Other players and the coaching staff continue to note Simpson’s growth as well as his willingness to learn and ask questions. The mistakes are part of the learning process. Simpson may be inconsistent right now, but a lot of that is overall technique rather than a lack of understanding of the offense. Those are things that Simpson can continue working on and improving. It’s to be expected for any quarterback with only one year of starting experience.

Again, it’s easy to want to dissect every little thing when it comes to the quarterback position and Simpson. With that said, this is part of the development process and it’s Simpson’s first training camp. Labeling him a bust at this stage is unfair and an overreaction to say the least.

At this stage, an argument can be made that Simpson is the most scrutinized quarterback in the 2026 draft class. Much of that comes from preexisting narratives and those simply wanting to confirm their initial opinions of him as a prospect.

The fact is, Simpson is still in the early stages of his development, and mistakes are inevitable. That's true for any rookie quarterback, not just Simpson. Following the first week of training camp, it’s evident that Simpson is getting more comfortable in the offense. As the Rams head into Week 2, they’ll want to continue to see that progression before Simpson takes the field for the first time in the preseason.