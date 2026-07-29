The Rams' Latest Offensive Line Signing Could Signal a Bigger Concern

For the second time within the last week, the Los Angeles Rams have signed an offensive lineman. After signing Bill Murray on Monday, the Rams signed Blake Hance to the training camp roster on Wednesday.

Blake Hance Adds Experienced Offensive Line Depth

Hance is another experienced player on the offensive line as he’s played in 63 games throughout his career with 11 starts. He most recently started a game for the Tennessee Titans last season, but has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Hance was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills back in 2019 before making the Browns active roster the next season.

Throughout his career, Hance has spent time at both guard and tackle. He has 473 career snaps at right tackle and 272 career snaps at left tackle. He’s also played 160 snaps and 95 snaps at right guard and left guard, respectively.

Last season, Hance played 84 snaps at right guard, 70 of which came in his start against the Indianapolis Colts. Hance allowed two pressures in that game and graded as the 45th-ranked guard for the week via PFF.

Rams Have Immediate Need for Offensive Line Depth

The Rams adding a second offensive lineman in a week is certainly notable. That also doesn't mention that they tried out another offensive tackle in Tyler McLellan. It’s very clear that this is a team searching for offensive line depth. The additions of Murray and Hance are likely connected to the team placing Justin Dedich on the NFI list. Dedich was placed on the NFI list on Sunday with a hand injury.

However, it's also worth asking whether the moves are related to the Alaric Jackson situation. Jackson was arrested earlier this offseason on a felony domestic battery charge. That case has since been dismissed, but the NFL could still suspend Jackson after their own independent investigation. It’s possible that the Rams are adding experienced offensive line depth in preparation for a potential suspension.

Competition Along the Offensive Line

The Rams could also simply be adding competition at the tackle spot. Behind Jackson and Warren McClendon, the Rams have David Quessenberry and Keagen Trost. Trost is just a rookie and the Rams would certainly prefer not to have to rely on him immediately. Quessenberry may be experienced, but he has also struggled significantly when he has played.

Either way, the Rams appear to be prioritizing offensive line depth early in training camp. Murray and Hance may only be camp bodies or earn a spot on the practice squad. With that said, the signings could also suggest there's more to Dedich's injury or Jackson's standing with the league than the Rams have publicly acknowledged.

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