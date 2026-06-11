Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Tim Keenan III Brings Run-Stopping Ability to a Deep Defensive Line

Over the past three years, the Los Angeles Rams have prioritized adding to the defensive line. That continued in the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected Tim Keenan III out of Alabama with their final pick.

Throughout the offseason, we’re previewing every player on the Rams’ roster heading into the season. Tim Keenan III is next.

2025 Season in Review

Keenan may not have had as strong of a senior year with the Crimson Tide as he had in 2024. However, he was still very effective in the middle of the defensive line. Keenan was selected as one of the team’s primary captains and played a key role as a run defender. In his best game of the season, against Eastern Illinois, Keenan had two sacks and recovered a fumble. He also had an impact on special teams, blocking a punt against Oklahoma.

Roster Battle

The Rams typically work their rookies in slowly and that will likely be the case for Keenan. This is one of the deeper defensive lines in the NFL with Poona Ford, Ty Davis, and Ty Hamilton ahead of Keenan on the depth chart. If Keenan outperforms someone like Hamilton, he could see some defensive snaps, but his primary role as a rookie may come on special teams. The Rams have an out in Ford’s contract after the season and there are some uncertainties around Hamilton heading into 2026. Keenan provides good depth as the Rams look ahead.

Three Plays on Tape

1. Run Plugging Nose Tackle

Tape not Stats for Alabama NT Tim Keenan III.



🐘What you see is what you get: run plugging roadblock in the middle.

🐘Not moving his wide ass easily at 6-2, 320.



So much man to handle in Senior Bowl 1-on-1s.



🎥 @TheDraftRoomNFL https://t.co/CvN1dTF04E pic.twitter.com/zJFNm4xw8M — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 13, 2025

The one area where Tim Keenan excels is in the run game. While he wasn’t as effective in 2025, he was graded as the fifth-best defensive lineman among qualifying players via PFF the year before. His 8.2 percent stop rate also ranked inside the top 15. Keenan is a player that can take on double teams and eat space in the middle of a defensive line.

2. Limited as a Pass Rusher

Tim Keenan III (6’2 320) Alabama



+Stout anchor against the run

+Ability to absorb double teams

+Surprising agility for his size

+Three-year starter

+73.7 run defense grade



- 14.3% missed tackle rate

- Tightrope surgery prior to the start of the 2025 season

- 5.7% win rate on… pic.twitter.com/LZALc0q1Jn — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 8, 2026

If there is one spot where Keenan needs to improve, it’s as a pass rusher. He simply doesn’t offer much in that area. Still, his ability against the run gives him early-down value and could get him on the field as a rookie.

3. Ability to Take on Double Teams

Giants Mock Draft

Round 5 Pick 145

Alabama DT Tim Keenan III



You are getting someone who knows what he is. He takes on double teams & anchors down. Allows your other DL & LB’s to get wins in the run game. pic.twitter.com/YpaGGvbmBy — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) April 23, 2026

While Keenan may not provide much as a pass rusher, he knows exactly what he is. He has the ability to take on double teams and maintain his gap responsibility. He’s only 6'2", but that gives him a leverage advantage. Playing behind and learning from Poona Ford should be an advantage for Keenan.

Biggest Question: How Much Playing Time Will Keenan See as a Rookie?

The Rams tend to bring their rookies along slowly and that is likely to be the case for Keenan. At nose tackle, the Rams have Poona Ford and Ty Davis, both of whom played well last season. Keenan will begin the year behind them on the depth chart. Keenan will be behind both Ford and Davis on the depth chart at minimum. He could certainly work into the rotation later in the year, but special teams seems to be the best path for immediate playing time.

2026 Outlook/Role

Due to the depth on the defensive line, the 2026 season will be more of a ‘redshirt year’ for Keenan. The priority for him will be to develop and play a role on special teams. This is a player who the Rams should be excited about moving forward, but his impact as a rookie will be minimal.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

Keenan was drafted in the seventh round, meaning his spot on the roster is far from guaranteed. If he is beaten out by Bill Norton, he could get cut and land on the practice squad. With that said, it should be expected for Keenan to be on the roster. Among the rookies, he’s one to be excited about during the preseason.



Chances: 7/10

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