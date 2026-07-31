Rams Rookie Report: Who Is Rising (and Falling) on the Depth Chart?

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up the first block of training camp on Wednesday and will be back in action on Friday as the team takes the field in pads for the first time. There has been a lot of excitement when it comes to some players in the rookie class. Quarterback Ty Simpson has been getting snaps with the backups and CJ Daniels has been one of the training camp darlings.

As the Rams head into the second block and then move into the second week, it will be an opportunity for the rookies to take what they’ve learned and continue to build confidence and momentum. That’s especially the case as the pads come on and coaches are able to better evaluate the players. Here’s how the rookies stack up before the Rams get into pads for the first time.

5. DL Tim Keenan III (7th Round)

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing has really changed with Keenan III since the start of training camp. It’s hard to evaluate players in the trenches before the pads come on. The Rams are finally putting on pads on Friday, which should give Keenan an opportunity to showcase his ability on the defensive line. Keenan remains a rookie to be excited about going forward. While he may not make an immediate impact, he should develop into a solid run-stuffing nose tackle.





4. TE Max Klare (2nd Round)

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) catches a pass against the UCLA Bruins in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much like Keenan, nothing much has been said about Klare during the first four days of training camp. It’s going to be difficult for Klare to make an impact in a very deep tight end room. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams bring Klare along slowly during his rookie season.





3. QB Ty Simpson (1st Round)

Jul 27, 2026; Westchester, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn’t too much to change here in regard to Simpson’s ranking, but we have a lot more information than the previous rookie ranking. At the start of training camp, it appears that Simpson is very clearly the third-string quarterback behind Stetson Bennett. That’s not a bad thing as Simpson continues to develop very early in his career. Throughout the first four days of practice, Simpson has taken all the reps with the backups on days when Matthew Stafford isn’t participating. When Stafford is practicing, Simpson’s reps are a bit more limited. Simpson may firmly be QB3 right now, but he’s on his own development path.





2. OT Keagen Trost (3rd Round)

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Keagen Trost (79) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line is another difficult position to evaluate until the pads come on, but the Rams should get a good look at Trost on Friday. While the Rams have added more experienced depth to the offensive line, Trost is still getting opportunities. Right guard Kevin Dotson mentioned that the Rams did give Trost some opportunities with the ones during the first week of camp. With Justin Dedich out with a hand injury, Trost could get some more looks on the interior.





1. WR CJ Daniels (6th Round)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into training camp, there may not have been a rookie outside of Simpson that fans were more excited to see than wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels was a training camp darling over the first few days, developing quite the connection with Bennett. Rams media noted that Daniels caught nearly everything thrown in his direction and used his size to his advantage. With Daniels’ physicality, he should thrive in an environment with pads.



