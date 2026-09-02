Will Aaron Donald Be Ready for Rams’ Week 1 Matchup vs. 49ers?

Prior to the Los Angeles Rams releasing their 53-man roster on Sunday, defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his return to the team. After retiring following the 2023 season, Donald officially decided to come out of retirement and join a Rams roster on the cusp of winning another Super Bowl.

With Donald returning so late in the offseason, it’s certainly worth wondering whether he will be ready for Week 1. If the Rams were playing any other team than the San Francisco 49ers, it would be fair to say a Week 2 return would be more likely. Even against the 49ers, there’s no guarantee that Donald plays.

“I wouldn't rule anything out yet,” said head coach Sean McVay on Monday. “What I think is really good for us is if he's able to go, great. If not, that’s how we've been operating as is, and guys have done an excellent job of being able to do some really cool stuff in the meantime. And so, if he’s not ready and that is not what is best for him and for the team, absolutely wouldn't have him play in Australia unnecessarily.”

The NFL did give Donald a two-week grace period on the Commissioner’s Exempt List during which he won’t count against a roster spot until he plays in a game. Donald can remain on the Commissioner’s Exempt List until September 11 or one day after the Rams’ first game against the 49ers.

Aaron Donald’s Week 1 Status Remains Uncertain

Given that the game is against the 49ers, Donald will do what he can to be ready for Week 1. However, the trip to Australia certainly complicates things. Is that a long trip that Donald wants to make?

It is worth pointing out that when Donald held out before the 2018 season, he returned around 10 days before Week 1. That follows a similar timeline to his return this year. Donald played in Week 1 against the Raiders that season.

With that said, Donald was also coming off a Defensive Player of the Year campaign and hadn’t spent two years away from the team. There’s no doubt that Donald is in shape, but he’ll still be getting in football shape and getting integrated into the team. As much as we can draw that parallel, it is still a very different situation.

“I'm here to just go day-by-day,” said Donald. “So day-by-day, just work, grind, get myself to where I need to be at the level that I want to play at, and that's all I can do. Ain't rushing anything. Like I said, just continue to stack days and see where we’re at.”

Rams Have Enough Depth to Remain Patient

When it comes to Donald playing Week 1 against the 49ers, it could legitimately be a game-time decision made shortly before the Rams get on the plane to Melbourne. If the Rams have Donald available, they’ll adjust accordingly. However, as McVay mentioned, they’ve been operating without Donald all summer. They have the depth on the defensive line to get by until Donald is ready.

Even though Donald returned before Week 1 with the opportunity to play the entire season, the Rams are going to continue playing the long game with him. While a Week 1 game against the 49ers is important, it’s more valuable for the Rams to have Donald fresh in December and January than in early September.

Donald being on the Commissioner’s Exempt List gives the Rams the flexibility to bring him back when he’s ready. If that means Donald missing Week 1 and being back for the home opener at SoFi Stadium, that may ultimately be the more sensible approach.

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