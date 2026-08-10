Rams Add Experienced Special Teams Option to Crowded Cornerback Room

The Los Angeles Rams added another option at cornerback ahead of the preseason. On Monday, the Rams signed cornerback Zech McPhearson, the team announced. McPhearson was a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

Throughout his career, McPhearson has appeared in 33 games. While he was drafted as a cornerback out of Texas Tech, most of his impact has come on special teams. McPhearson has played 683 special teams snaps during his career, totaling 13 special teams tackles.

After being drafted by the Eagles in 2021, he was released during roster cuts in 2024. He spent the 2024 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad and then was released last year after being placed on injured reserve.

McPhearson has typically been a good tackler, which is why he has some value on special teams. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 11th-best tackling cornerback in 2022. If the Rams keep McPhearson on the practice squad, it will be for his value and experience on special teams. The Rams have prioritized special teams value with some of their practice squad candidates, including linebcaker Tomon Fox and others.

As the Rams get ready for their first preseason game on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, it is likely that McPhearson is simply a camp body. However, given his experience, especially on special teams, he could fight for a spot on the practice squad.

It’s unlikely that McPhearson earns a spot on the Rams’ roster. The Rams have good depth at cornerback behind Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson at the top. Emmanuel Forbes remains the third cornerback with Josh Wallace behind him. Forbes provides good depth on the outside while Wallace has good inside-out versatility.

Heading into training camp, the Rams were looking for depth behind Forbes. However, Cam Lampkin was consistently a standout and should have a strong case to make the final roster.

Despite the emergence of Lampkin during training camp, the Rams don’t have a lot of experienced depth behind him. Alex Johnson and Alzillion Hamilton were previously set to get a majority of the preseason snaps. Johnson spent last season on the Rams’ practice squad while Hamilton was an undrafted free agent signing this year.

Late last week, the Rams placed cornerback Dre Norwood on injured reserve. Norwood heading to IR gave the Rams a need for cornerback depth heading into the preseason. Even if McPhearson is unlikely to make the final roster, the next few weeks are essentially an audition for the practice squad or a chance to put out some good tape for other teams.

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