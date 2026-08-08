Rams Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 season with Super Bowl expectations after heartbreaking losses in the postseason the last three years. After improving on defense at cornerback and by trading for Myles Garrett, the Rams believe they've fixed their biggest issues from last season.

Over the past two months, the Rams have gone through OTAs and they just wrapped up training camp. If one thing is clear, the Rams are aware of their high expectations and have remained focused on the goal.

Starting next week, the Rams will begin preparing for the preseason as they get ready for Week 1. They kick things off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium before playing the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. During that time, they are set to have joint practices with the Saints and Dallas Cowboys.

Rams Preseason Schedule

Week Date/Time Opponent Location TV Info 1 August 15, 1 p.m. PT @ Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium CBS LA (Local)/NFL Network 2 August 22, 1 p.m. PT vs. New Orleans Saints SoFi Stadium CBS LA (Local)/NFL Network 3 August 27, 7 p.m. PT @ Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium CBS LA (Local)/NFL Network

The Rams are set to play two opponents that they also have scheduled during the regular season. However, Sean McVay tends to play backup during the preseason games and allow assistant coaches to call the games. Therefore, neither side will be giving up too much information that can be used later in the season.

In Week 1 of the preseason, the Rams head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs. When the Rams were in St. Louis, they regularly played the Chiefs in the preseason because the two teams were so close. This will be the first time the Rams have played the Chiefs in the preseason since 2016.

Prior to their Week 2 preseason game, the Rams are set to have a joint practice with the Saints on August 20. Over the past few season, teams including the Rams have scheduled joint practices and have found them more valuable than preseason games. These are more controlled environments and the Rams play their starters during these sessions.

While the Rams are the road team in the preseason finale, they will remain at SoFi stadium to play the Chargers. The Rams are 3-3 in six preeason games against the Chargers since moving to Los Angeles. Last season, the Rams won, 23-22, after Stetson Bennett found Tru Edwards in the end zone in the final seconds.

After a trip to Kansas City, the Rams play their final two games at their home stadium. That should work out well as the Rams will have minimal travel before they have to fly to Australia in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

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