6 Surprise Players Who Turned Heads at Rams Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up training camp on Thursday at Loyola Marymount University and will now head back to Woodland Hills as they begin preparing for the regular season.. They are also just one week away from their first preseason game.

Players who impressed in training camp will look to carry that over into the preseason to either continue rising on the depth chart or earn a spot on the final roster. Here are six surprise players who turned heads during training camp.

WR CJ Daniels

If there is one player who stood out throughout Rams training camp, it’s rookie wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels consistently caught everything thrown his way and developed quite the rapport with quarterback Stetson Bennett. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him carry his training camp performance into the preseason. Given the battle at WR3 behind Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, Daniels could carve out a role in the offense once the regular season begins.

CB Cam Lampkin

Heading into training camp, the Rams needed to find some depth at cornerback behind Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. McDuffie and Watson both had standout moments throughout training camp. However, Lampkin was a surprise standout who seemed to have a notable moment or two nearly every day. Lampkin went from a player who may have been on the roster bubble to having a serious argument for a spot on the 53.

RB Blake Corum

It may not be too surprising to see Blake Corum carry what he did last season into this offseason. Corum put in a lot of work during the summer, which got complimented by the coaching staff and fellow running back Kyren Williams. While Corum may not take over the Rams’ backfield, he seems like a player ready to take that next step and see his role grow in the offense.

CB Emmanuel Forbes

After claiming Emmanuel Forbes off waivers in 2024, the Rams spent last offseason incorporating him into the defense. Forbes had some positive moments, but some of the consistency problems that plagued him throughout his career showed up in big moments. Forbes continued to have problems against bigger, more physical wide receivers. Now in his second offseason program with the Rams, Forbes finished strong. He may not start, but like Lampkin, he’s shown that he can provide good depth.

EDGE Josaiah Stewart

Last season’s rookie class didn’t have a strong impact like the 2023 and 2024 classes. With that said, Stewart showed some flashes and had some fans excited for what he could do in year two. While he will remain a rotational player behind Byron Young and Myles Garrett, Stewart showed off some of his speed off the edge and looks ready to take that next step this season. Having a deep pass rush is important and the Rams seem to have that with Stewart.

QB Stetson Bennett

After the Rams drafted quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick, it may have been expected for him to overtake Stetson Bennett by the end of training camp. Simpson didn’t necessarily perform poorly in training camp, but Bennett never gave the Rams a reason to play Simpson ahead of him. Throughout camp, the coaching staff complimented Bennett’s growth and command in the offense. Simpson may be the more talented player, but Bennett’s experience in the offense gave him the edge in training camp and he performed well.

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