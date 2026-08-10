Rams 53-Man Roster Prediction: One Player to Watch at Each Position During Preseason

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up training camp late last week and are now back at Woodland Hills as they prepare for the preseason. While much of the Rams’ evaluation process takes place on the practice field, the preseason will be important for several players fighting for a roster spot. It could be the final opportunity for some to impress the Rams’ coaching staff or put out good tape for other teams around the league.

With the preseason set to begin, here’s an updated 53-man roster prediction, along with one player at each position who needs to perform well.

Quarterback (3): Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson

The three quarterbacks are pretty set in stone on the roster. Bennett is someone who the Rams seem confident in as their backup while Ty Simpson continues to develop. As the Rams head into the preseason, it will be a good opportunity for Simpson to get some live-game reps and apply what he’s learned in practice to the field.

Running Back (3): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers

This is my first roster projection with the Rams keeping only three running backs. While that may leave them without some depth at running back, it is something they’ve done in the past. Williams and Corum could give them the confidence to do it. This scenario may be even more likely if Aaron Donald returns. Jarquez Hunter will need to have a good preseason to earn a spot on the roster.

Wide Receiver (6): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, CJ Daniels, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith

It’s going to be interesting to see whether the Rams keep five or six wide receivers. Given that the offense is moving to more 12 and 13 personnel, there is less need for six wide receivers. Many will be excited to see what CJ Daniels does in the preseason, but Xavier Smith could be on the bubble. Smith needs to show special teams value to make the final roster.

Tight End (5): Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, Max Klare

The preseason will be a good opportunity for the Rams to see what they have in Max Klare. This group of five players is pretty set, but with the position being so deep, Klare likely won’t see a lot of playing time once the regular season begins.

Offensive Line (9): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, Justin Dedich, Keagen Trost, Beaux Limmer, David Quessenberry

It’s worth noting that Justin Dedich is on the NFI list with a hand injury and the team will hope he’s back in time for the regular season. With Dedich out, the Rams should get a good look at rookie third-round pick Keagen Trost. Trost could see time at tackle and guard in the preseason. If he performs well, it should give the Rams some confidence in him as depth.

Linebacker (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac

This group of four at linebacker feels safe, but the Rams have also kept three in the past. Still, it would be hard to see them moving on from a player like Dolac. Elias Neal and Kai-Hill Green should get plenty of work throughout the preseason. At least one of those two will be a candidate for the practice squad.

Defensive Line (6): Poona Ford, Tyler Davis, Tim Keenan III, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Ty Hamilton

When Aaron Donald decides to return, it could change some of the roster construction math. Ty Hamilton didn’t have a strong rookie season and the Rams could move on from him. Hamilton will need to have a strong preseason and show some growth, even if it’s unlikely the Rams give up on him after just one year.. Donald returning may force the Rams to make difficult decisions elsewhere on the roster.

EDGE (4): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson

The Rams feel pretty good about their edge rushers. Myles Garrett and Byron Young are a great starting duo. Josaiah Stewart has taken a step forward and looks to be a solid rotational piece in year two. With that said, the Rams have added several free agents at the position. They’ll try to get some depth on the practice squad with Tomon Fox, Keir Thomas, or Wesley Bailey. Whoever has the best preseason may earn that spot.

Cornerback (5): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace, Cam Lampkin

While Cam Lampkin has had a strong training camp, he’ll need to continue that into the preseason. Given how well he’s played, it may be hard to sneak Lampkin onto the practice squad. The Rams will also be watching Alzillion Hamilton and Alex Johnson closely for practice squad depth.

Safety (5): Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Tanner Ingle

This is one of the deeper safety rooms in the NFL. Tanner Ingle is a key special teams player, but his roster spot isn’t locked up by any means. Ingle could be a final roster cut if Donald does return. Nate Valcarcel played well in the preseason last year and is a player to watch.

Specialists (3): Harrison Mevis, Ethan Evans, Joe Cardona

The Rams didn’t bring in any competition for Harrison Mevis or Ethan Evans. With that said, it will be important to see some consistency from that duo during the preseason.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.