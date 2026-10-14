Alaric Jackson's Latest Suspension Raises Serious Questions About His Rams Future

The Los Angeles Rams are set to be without their starting left tackle for the next two games. On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson would be suspended for an incident following Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Following the loss to the Bills, Jackson was caught on camera throwing a punch at Bradley Chubb. It’s not clear what Chubb said to Jackson, but this is another example of the careless and selfish decisions that Jackson has made over the past few years.

Since Jackson took over as the starting left tackle in 2023, the Rams are 2-3 without Jackson in the lineup and have lost three straight. Without Jackson in 2024 against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams leaned on Warren McClendon at left tackle. Dennis Gardeck had three sacks in that game as the Rams lost, 41-10. Last year, DJ Humphries struggled on the left side against the Atlanta Falcons. It was a game that the Rams should have won, but lost, 27-24.

Alaric Jackson's Reliability Remains a Concern

On Sunday against the Cardinals, the Rams will lean on David Quessenberry in Jackson’s absence. Quessenberry hasn’t started a game since 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2024, Quessenberry filled in for 25 snaps for the Vikings against the Rams. In 14 passing-blocking reps, Quessenberry allowed two pressures.

It makes sense that the Rams would go with Quessenberry over the next two games. The Rams may be able to get by with him against the Cardinals, and using 12 and 13 personnel could help him in pass protection as well.

Still, the loss of Jackson is a big one. Again, for a team that preaches a "we, then me" mentality, Jackson’s actions continue to go against that mantra. Jackson was suspended in 2024 for an incident in which he recorded a sexual interaction with a woman without consent. This past offseason, Jackson was arrested on felony domestic battery charges, and his case was later assigned to a pre-filing diversion program. It’s possible that Jackson could eventually be suspended for the latter incident, but the legal situation is still ongoing.

Now, Jackson has been suspended again for two games for an incident that could have been avoided. There’s no doubt that when Jackson has played, he’s provided stability at the left tackle position. However, he’s missed games in each of the last four seasons as the starter, and sometimes for reasons that were in his control.

Rams Have Options to Move On From Alaric Jackson

Given Jackson’s history, the Rams will have a decision to make on him this offseason, especially as they have so many players up for contract extensions. Going into 2027, the Rams have a few options with Jackson.

They can keep him and pay him his full salary as he accounts for $24.4 million against the salary cap. However, if they cut him before the third day of the league year, they would take on just $5 million in dead money and save $19.4 million.

Alaric Jackson Contract Details | Spotrac

From there, the Rams could use the money saved by cutting Jackson to bring back a player like Warren McClendon, who has been solid and better fits the culture. They would have the option of either moving McClendon to left tackle or keeping him on the right side and making third-round rookie Keagen Trost their left tackle. The Rams could also draft a tackle in the second round if that’s a route they want to go as well. There is some projected tackle depth in the second round of the draft with players like Elijah Paige, Melvin Siani, or Trevor Lauck.

Last year, the Rams paid Jackson to be their franchise left tackle. However, he continues to put himself in situations that are avoidable off the field. It even goes back to his college days at Iowa. Back in 2018, Jackson was suspended for a game for violating team rules. Monday night was just the latest example.

The Rams have been healthy on the offensive line all season, and the first change that they have to make to their starting five won’t even be because of injury. At 2-3, the Rams need their best players available as they look to turn their season around. Instead, they are being forced to adjust their offensive line because of another avoidable decision from their starting left tackle. Jackson has proven his value on the field, but at some point, the Rams have to decide whether that value outweighs the continued questions about his reliability.

For a team that has emphasized accountability and putting the team first, Jackson continues to fall short of that standard. The Rams have invested in him as their franchise left tackle, but that investment comes with expectations off the field and representing the organization. The Rams aren’t in a position to afford these self-inflicted setbacks. Jackson's latest suspension puts the team in a difficult position, and with a potential financial escape available this offseason, the Rams have to seriously consider whether it's time to move in a different direction.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.