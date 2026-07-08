Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson has avoided criminal charges that were filed against him in a domestic battery case earlier this offseason. According to NBC4, Los Angeles officials declined to file criminal charges. Los Angeles officials have declined to file criminal charges against Jackson. However, they are not closing the file just yet, and the case can be re-evaluated in the future.

Rather than being charged, city officials are currently giving Jackson other options such as attending classes, paying restitution, or performing community service. This comes after the female accuser withdrew her request for a permanent restraining order last week.

Back in early June, Jackson was arrested on felony domestic battery charges for an incident with a woman in which he allegedly left scratch marks on her arm. The woman, who is pregnant, was allegedly filming Jackson during an altercation, which led to him trying to take the phone out of her hand. During the altercation, she told Jackson “to be careful because I’m pregnant,” but she alleged he responded, “I don’t give a f—k.”

One of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Rams heading into training camp was the status of Jackson. The NFL has taken a firmer stance on domestic abuse cases in recent years, with the league's baseline suspension set at six games. Jackson had previously been suspended in 2024 for two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. That incident came after he recorded a woman during a sexual encounter without her consent.

Following Jackson’s arrest, the NFL never made a statement and the Rams only said that they were aware of the situation and take such matters seriously. With these cases, the NFL tends to allow the legal process to play out before making any decisions on their end.

Jackson is set to enter his third season as the Rams’ starting left tackle. Prior to last season, the Rams gave Jackson a three-year, $56.3 million contract extension. If Jackson were to be suspended by the NFL, the Rams would have options such as Taylor Decker or Joe Noteboom on the free agent market. However, if the Rams are going to meet expectations and compete for a Super Bowl, their preference would be for Jackson to start at left tackle.

While the NFL can still suspend Jackson without a criminal conviction, the decision not to file criminal charges would suggest that a suspension is less likely. Still, these are questions that the Rams and Jackson will have to face in the media once training camp begins and the team reports on July 25.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.