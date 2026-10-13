Alaric Jackson's Suspension Puts Rams in Difficult Position on Offensive Line

The Los Angeles Rams will be without starting left tackle Alaric Jackson for the next two games. Following Monday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills, Jackson was caught on camera throwing a punch at Bradley Chubb. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Jackson has been suspended for two games by the NFL.

Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson is expected to be suspended two games for punching Bills outside linebacker Bradley Chubb during Monday night’s postgame gathering, per sources. But the NFL has not yet notified the team nor the NFLPA. pic.twitter.com/ZR54be9z1n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2026

Schefter noted that neither the NFLPA nor the team has been notified of the ruling, but the expectation is that Jackson will be suspended for two games. There is the possibility that Jackson appeals the suspension and it gets dropped to one game. However, given Jackson's history, that may be unlikely.

Through the first five games, the Rams have remained healthy on the offensive line. Outside of three snaps, the Rams have had the same offensive line all season. Due to a poor decision from Jackson after the game on Monday night in which he let his emotions get the best of him, the Rams will have to make a change at left tackle.

When the incident was brought up on Monday night after the game, a suspension was to be expected. This isn’t Jackson’s first incident with the NFL. Back in 2024, Jackson was suspended for recording a sexual interaction with a woman without consent. This past summer, Jackson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge, and that is still a pending legal situation.

If Jackson is set to miss the next two games, that would put him back in the lineup for Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rams Face Important Decision at Left Tackle

With Jackson potentially out for the next two games, the Rams will need to work on how to replace him. The most likely scenario is that the Rams would play David Quessenberry at left tackle for the next two weeks. Quessenberry is the more experienced option and is listed as Jackson’s backup on the depth chart.

However, it also wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams were to activate Keagen Trost off of injured reserve. The Rams drafted Trost in the third round, but he was placed on injured reserve before the season after injuring his hamstring.

Following Week 4, Trost was eligible to come off of injured reserve. McVay was asked last week if the team had discussed elevating Trost or Justin Dedich. “We could open that up, but that's not a conversation that we've had at this point,” said McVay.

Trost may not start, but he would provide good tackle depth behind Quessenberry and give the Rams another option if needed. Trost brings the versatility to play on both the left and right sides of the offensive line. While Trost is more comfortable on the right side, he does have the ability to play left tackle. In a worst-case scenario, the Rams could also move Warren McClendon to left tackle and play Trost on the right side.

Alaric Jackson's Absence Creates a Major Challenge

As the Rams look ahead to their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the most likely immediate solution will be Quessenberry at that spot. Even against the Cardinals, the loss of Jackson will be a significant one. Last season without Jackson, the Rams lost to the Atlanta Falcons. When Jackson was suspended in 2024, the Rams lost to the Cardinals, 41-10, while Dennis Gardeck had three sacks.

With the offensive line being one of the few areas where the Rams have had stability, Jackson's absence creates an unnecessary challenge. The Rams will now have to rely on their depth at one of the most important positions on offense because of a situation that could have been avoided.