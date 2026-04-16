The Los Angeles Rams have announced two major changes to their primary uniform set and logo. On the team’s home uniform, the Rams have removed the gradient from the number on the front of the jersey and the primary ‘LA’ logoThe number and logo are now both a solid yellow.

A change was expected to come this week as the Rams still hadn't released their draft hats prior to next week's NFL Draft. Those will now officially release and feature the new logo.

Rams unveiled updates to their two primary jerseys. No more gradient. Prominent horns on shoulders. Crisper logo.



Part of an upgrade to the whole jersey rotation, with two new designs expected this summer and the retirement of the bone design. pic.twitter.com/gh2eXTsUAt — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) April 16, 2026

When the Rams rebranded prior to the 2020 season, the new uniform set got a lot of backlash from fans. One of the primary criticisms was the gradient on the logo and the number on the front of the jersey. Another criticism was the bone-colored uniform. The bone uniform was largely replaced by the “modern throwback” set during the Super Bowl season in 2021. That was also the uniform that the Rams wore during the Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This appears to be another course correction from an initial misstep. This offseason, Nike has leaned into a more “throwback” approach with other team designs, emphasizing their histories. The Washington Commanders revealed a classic look earlier this week. Additionally, the Tennessee Titans’ uniform and logo is an ode to the old Houston Oilers history with the franchise.

The change is being advertised as a "New Look, Same Rams" by the team and the design, "Inspired by Our Heritage, while keeping our face to the future." Per the team website,

"At the forefront of the brand update is a cleaner, more refined presentation of the Rams' visual system," said the team. "The LA monogram logo has been simplified with the removal of gradient coloring in favor of a solid finish, a change influenced by fan and partner feedback."

On the jersey, the full modern horn sleeve has been added from the Rivalry uniform used last season. The color white has also been added as an option for pants to allow more uniform combinations on gameday.

The Rams’ decision-makers and Nike have clearly listened to fans by making this change. The solid blue and yellow jersey is much more in-line with the classic Los Angeles Rams history.

While the adjustment may seem minor, it speaks to a larager shift in how the Rams are approaching their brand identity. By simplifying the logo and jersey numbers, the Rams are alignment themselves more closely with their history that the fans appeciate greatly. This change should resonate with the fans and be a positive heading into next week's draft.

This won’t be the final change for the Rams’ uniform set this offseason. As part of this upgrade, two new uniform designs are expected this summer along with the official retirement of the ‘bone’ uniform.