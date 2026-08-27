Rams’ Tutu Atwell Trade Raises Possibility of Puka Nacua Suspension

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising move on Thursday, trading for wide receiver Tutu Atwell from the Miami Dolphins. While the Rams needed experienced wide receiver depth, trading for Atwell wasn’t expected after the team opted not to re-sign him in free agency and he had fallen out of favor in the offense at the end of last season.

Earlier this offseason, the Rams didn’t sign players such as Stefon Diggs or Keenan Allen. It seemed like the Rams were comfortable with their current wide receiver group, especially as they move to more 12 and 13 personnel packages on offense.

Given Puka Nacua’s physical play style and Davante Adams’ age, the Rams needed experienced depth behind them. When Nacua was out last year, he Rams moved to more 12 and 13 personnel. He’s also currently dealing with a groin injury. Adams has been healthy all offseason, but managed a strained hamstring at the end of last year.

Tutu Atwell’s Fit With Rams Remains Unclear

Still, trading for Atwell is a head-scratcher. This is a player who spent five years with the Rams and the team never found a way to consistently utilize him in the offense. After paying him $10 million fully guaranteed last year, he only had six receptions and was inactive or didn’t play in seven games.

The value for Atwell is much better this year. It’s a veteran minimum deal of $1.2 million, none of which is guaranteed. By including running back Jarquez Hunter in the deal, the Rams aren’t moving any draft capital. They add a familiar player at a position of need while moving on from a player who likely didn’t have a future on the roster.

The fit is where the trade becomes confusing. Atwell ended up behind both Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield on the depth chart last year as he doesn’t provide special teams value. That hasn’t changed.

Smith and Mumpfield are still on the roster. Atwell is still limited as a blocker and doesn’t provide a lot of value on special teams. Mumpfield remains a player who the Rams are high on when it comes to his development. It’s hard to see what’s changed from when the Rams opted not to bring Atwell back in free agency and now.

Puka Nacua Suspension Could Explain the Trade

There is one scenario where trading for Atwell at this point of the preseason makes particular sense. Over the past several weeks, the Rams have been awaiting the NFL’s decision on Nacua and a possible suspension. Last week, Nacua’s trial got pushed to 2028, opening the door for the NFL to make a decision.

Two weeks ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he believed the NFL was reviewing Nacua’s case and it was within the realm of options that he would be suspended Week 1.

This isn’t to say that Nacua is going to get suspended or that the Rams are preparing for that possibility. However, if that were the case, it would make the trade for Atwell make sense. It’s possible that the Rams have received some indication about the NFL’s timeline and are preparing for that outcome.

While Atwell isn’t going to take Nacua’s spot in the offense by any means, he’s an experienced player who the Rams are familiar with.

Atwell Provides Rams Familiar Insurance

In 2024, the Rams were without Nacua in Week 2-7 as he missed time with injury. During those weeks, Atwell had 23 receptions for 332 yards. Atwell was efficient in the offense as he ranked eighth in yards per route run. At the very least, Atwell has filled in and been able to produce when the Rams have needed him in the past.

Unlike other wide receivers who would be available at this point in the offseason, Atwell understands what the Rams want to do in the offense and has five years of experience in the system.

Again, this doesn’t mean that a Nacua suspension is coming, but the timing and Atwell’s experience in the offense certainly make it difficult to dismiss. It’s possible that the trade is simply the Rams wanting more experienced depth, which they don’t have. Behind Whittington, the Rams have a combined 30 career receptions among Smith, Mumpfield and Daniels.

The lack of experienced depth may be enough to explain the move initially. However, the timing of the trade, combined with the uncertainty surrounding a potential Nacua suspension, is certainly notable.The Rams trading for Atwell doesn’t confirm that Nacua will be suspended, but it does seem to suggest that the team views it as a possibility.

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