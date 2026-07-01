Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Rams’ 2026 Draft Class

When it comes to the 2026 draft class for the Los Angeles Rams, there aren’t a lot of expectations for immediate results. This is a class that was clearly selected with the future in mind, meaning their impact as rookies will be minimal. Still, each player will have a best and worst case scenario during their rookie seasons.

QB Ty Simpson

Best-Case Scenario

The Best Case Scenario for Ty Simpson is that he’s able to sit behind Matthew Stafford over the entirety of his rookie season and learn the intricacies of the Sean McVay offense. Simpson was drafted to be the heir to Stafford. If he can spend his rookie season learning behind Stafford and what it means to be the Rams’ quarterback and an NFL starter, that’s a win. Simpson is in a great scenario with the Rams as a rookie and he’ll need to take advantage of that.

Worst-Case Scenario

Following the draft, a report surfaced that stated that the Rams would consider it a win if Simpson didn’t play for the entirety of his rookie season. While that may seem extreme, the worst thing for Simpson would be to be thrown into action too early in his career. The only way that would happen would be if Stafford suffered an injury, which is also something the Rams want to avoid. This is a learning year for Simpson and the Rams would like to keep it that way.

TE Max Klare

Best-Case Scenario

Given the depth at tight end, the 2026 season will be a redshirt-type year for Klare in all likelihood. However, McVay has shown that he will play rookies if they show that they are ready. If Klare can show that he can match up physically in the run game and be a threat after the catch, it would be nice to see him on the field in a rotation with Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson. Klare brings a unique receiving skill set and is advanced in his route running for a tight end. If he can prove himself as a blocker, he could take on an early role.

Worst-Case Scenario

There isn’t truly a worst case scenario for Klare as the expectation is that his impact will be minimal. Still, it would be disappointing if Klare did not play at all during his rookie season much like Jarquez Hunter last year. Even if Klare doesn’t play a lot, that would be better than zero offensive snaps.

OT Keagen Trost

Best-Case Scenario

Much like Klare, not a lot will be expected of Trost as a rookie. He was drafted in the third round as depth. If there is a best-case scenario, it’s that Trost provides good depth at tackle and guard throughout the season and shows the potential to be a starter. The Rams have four offensive linemen on expiring contracts. If Trost can show enough to eventually be a starter, it gives the Rams a lot of flexibility this offseason.

Worst-Case Scenario

There is a scenario in which too much is asked of Trost out of the gate. With the uncertainty around Alaric Jackson, there is a scenario in which he is suspended and the Rams have to rely on Trost immediately. The Rams would prefer not to rely on a rookie on the offensive line in a Super Bowl season. In a worst-case scenario, Trost is thrown in earlier than expected and looks overwhelmed.

WR CJ Daniels

Best-Case Scenario

Since being drafted in the sixth round, there has been a lot of excitement when it comes to CJ Daniels. He gives the Rams size and contested-catch ability that their other depth wide receivers do not. Asking Daniels to have a Puka Nacua-type impact as a rookie would be unrealistic. However, ideally he is able to show more than Konata Mumpfield and share WR3 snaps with Xavier Smith.

Worst-Case Scenario

While Mumpfield may be more experienced in the offense, there is an opportunity for Daniels to overtake him. Mumpfield was very inefficient last season and Daniels could be an upgrade. At the end of the day, Daniels was a sixth-round pick. With that said, if he isn’t able to overtake Mumpfield at some point, it would be disappointing if he didn’t have much of a role as a rookie given some of the expectations.

DT Tim Keenan

Best-Case Scenario

The Rams have a lot of depth on the defensive line and it’s unlikely that Tim Keenan sees much playing time as a rookie. He's a developmental player who will look to take over in the rotation when Poona Ford leaves. However, it’s possible Keenan could work into the rotation ahead of Ty Hamilton if he shows enough as a pass rusher.

Worst-Case Scenario

It’s hard to find a worst case scenario for a player drafted in the seventh round. If there is one, it would be that Keenan doesn’t meet expectations during training camp and the preseason and ends up cut. Still, that seems very unlikely.

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