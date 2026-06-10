Rams OT Keagen Trost: No. 24 Player Could Be Counted On Sooner Than Expected

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 24 player, Keagen Trost.

Heading into the 2026 offseason, the Los Angeles Rams needed tackle depth. In the third round of the NFL Draft, they selected Keagen Trost out of Missouri to provide depth at tackle and potentially guard.

The Rams found out how important tackle depth was last season when they were without Rob Havenstein for much of the year. Warren McClendon stepped in and became the full-time starter. With McClendon now starting at right tackle, the Rams hope Trost can become a solid swing tackle on the offensive line.

Why is Keagen Trost So Important?

Had McClendon not played well last year, the Rams would have been in trouble on the right side of the offensive line. McClendon became the most important depth piece and someone that the Rams relied on throughout the season.

While Trost was drafted as a depth piece, the Rams may need him to step in earlier than expected. With Alaric Jackson getting arrested on Tuesday on felony battery charges, Trost may be asked to start at the beginning of the season.

Most of Trost’s experience at Missouri came at right tackle, but he was the highest-graded tackle in college football via PFF in 2025. If Jackson does miss time, the Rams could look to slot Trost at right tackle and move McClendon to left tackle.

Even if Trost doesn’t start, he would be the first player off the bench in case of an injury. The Rams would almost certainly like to develop Trost this season, but Jackson’s situation may not allow that to happen. As the next-best tackle option, he could become a player that the Rams are relying on immediately.

The Depth Behind Trost

As it stands, Trost is already a depth piece on the offensive line. However, due to his arm length in the fifth percentile, the Rams may see Trost more as a guard than a tackle. The depth behind Trost at tackle is thin, as the Rams have David Quessenberry and AJ Arcuri They do have better depth at guard with Justin Dedich and Beaux Limmer.

Still, Trost is one of the most important depth pieces on the offensive line in 2026 because of his versatility. The Rams have done well developing offensive linemen in recent years and will hope that Trost follows that path.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

Injuries to the offensive line are one of the few things that can derail the Rams’ Super Bowl expectations. If Trost is asked to step in sooner than expected and doesn’t perform well, the Rams could be looking at another 2024 at minimum.

Early in the 2024 season, the Rams’ offensive line was decimated by injuries as they had to rely on players like Limmer, Dedich, and Noteboom early in the season. That resulted in the Rams starting 3-6 and having to dig themselves out of a hole. The Rams would certainly like to avoid that type of situation in 2026.

Why We Ranked Keagen Trost Here

An argument can be made that Trost is the most important depth piece on the offensive line for the Rams heading into the season. That importance is even greater now with the uncertainty around Alaric Jackson.

Offensive line depth is extremely important and it’s one of the few things that can ruin what the Rams want to accomplish this season. Ideally, the Rams aren’t asking a lot of Trost as a rookie, but he may not get that benefit. The Rams may need to rely on him sooner than expected.

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