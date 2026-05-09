Most Concerning Question Mark Rams Face With Rookie Max Klare

It wasn’t surprising when the Los Angeles Rams selected a tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, not many expected them to take Max Klare out of Ohio State. Heading into the draft, it was thought that the Rams may take Kenyon Sadiq in the first round or wait until Day 3 to simply add depth at the position.

Instead, the Rams took Klare in the second round. It’s unlikely that Klare will play much as a rookie. Tight end is a position that the Rams are deep at with Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, and Davis Allen. However, with Parkinson and Allen on expiring contracts and Higbee getting older, the expectation is that Klare will pair with Ferguson in 2027 and beyond.

There’s a lot to like when it comes to Klare and it’s possible that he becomes a steal in the second round. He has the movement ability to develop into a complete pass catcher, which is an advantage at the tight end position.

Still, Klare is a projection at the next level. Heading into the 2025 college football season, Klare was in contention as the top tight end in the incoming class. At Purdue in 2024, Klare was one of the best tight ends in the nation. He had 51 receptions for 685 yards and averaged 2.22 yards per route which ranked 11th. His 85.6 receiving grade via PFF was also the eighth best.

Whether it was increased competition for targets or Klare simply taking a step back, he didn’t live up to expectations as the top tight end transfer in 2025 when he moved to Ohio State. Klare averaged fewer than four targets per game with the Buckeyes and his yards per route dropped to 1.71. At Purdue, Klare thrived after the catch, averaging 6.6 yards after the catch per reception. Last season at Ohio State, he averaged 4.9.

Ohio State and Ryan Day’s offense may not have been a good fit. He added weight to take on more blocking duties in Ryan Day’s offense which may have impacted his speed. Instead of being the featured piece in the offense like he was at Purdue, he was the third or fourth option. In three games when Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith missed time, Klare had 17 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown.

The big question for Klare is whether or not he can get back to the player that he was at Purdue and whether he can develop as a blocker. In 2020, the Rams drafted Brycen Hopkins as a receiving-focused tight end. While Hopkins was a fourth-round pick and Klare was drafted in the second round, Hopkins struggled to see the field because of his inability to block. In McVay’s offense, it’s very difficult for an offensive skill player to consistently get on the field if they can’t block in the run game.

Right now, that’s the weakest spot of Klare’s game. He ranked 194th out of 200 tight ends in run blocking in 2024 at Purdue via PFF. He improved to 19th last year, showing that he can do it. However, he’ll need to prove that he can block at the next level.

When the Rams took Klare, it signaled a commitment to 12 and 13 personnel. The future at the position for the Rams seems to be Klare and Ferguson. Still, tight ends take time to develop, especially when it comes to the physical aspect of the NFL.

Klare needs to prove himself as a blocker and also show that he is still the same threat as a receiver that he was at Purdue. The upside is there and very exciting, but the questions are equally concerning.

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