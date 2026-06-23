Rams Running Back Could Be Breakout Player This Season

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the best running back duos in the NFL in 2025. As a duo, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards and helped lead one of the most successful rushing attacks in the NFL. With Williams and Corum, the Rams had a rushing success rate of 50.6 percent which was first in the league.

While the Rams already had a good running game with Williams leading the way, Corum seemed to be the missing piece. Corum added explosiveness and a dynamic element that the Rams’ run game was previously missing. He ranked fifth in the NFL in explosive run rate as the Rams went from the league’s least explosive run game to ranking inside the top 10.

As the Rams look to build on their run game from last season, Corum could be a breakout candidate in the offense.

“Corum saw his production jump significantly in Year 2 as he carried the ball 145 times for 746 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry,” said Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated. “What’s especially encouraging about Corum is how efficiently he ran, finishing first among backs with 100 carries in EPA per rush and success rate. The good news is Corum saw more carries toward the end of the season, recording 10-plus carries in four of the Rams’ last five games of the regular season.”

Given how successful Williams and Corum were as a duo last season, it's unlikely either will see a 70 percent share of the carries or more, as has usually been the case for the lead running back in a Sean McVay offense.

With that said, Corum proved to be an important part of the run game in 2025. He added more shiftiness and was simply more creative, leading to explosive plays. That could see him take a heavier workload as he heads into Year 3.

If the Rams are going to get the most out of quarterback Matthew Stafford in the later stage of his career, they will need to take some of the workload off his shoulders. The best way to do that is with a strong running game and to keep both running backs fresh so that they remain efficient.

Last season, Williams took 55.1 percent of the team’s rushing attempts while Corum had 31.2 percent. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Corum close that gap in 2026. The Rams learned last season that the answer in the run game wasn’t just Williams or Corum. The answer was always finding ways to utilize both.

Even if Corum doesn’t get as many carries as Williams, the Rams could look to utilize him more. Corum Corum brings more speed than Williams, especially running outside. Still, Williams remains one of the better short-yardage and goal-line running backs in the NFL. If Corum gets more carries in neutral situations, it could lead to a breakout season.

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