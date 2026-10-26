Monday Morning Rambling: Rams Rediscover Winning Formula Against Raiders

Following last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams had officially hit rock bottom as they dropped to 2-4. While a 2-5 start once seemed impossible for a Sean McVay-led football team, it was hard to have confidence in anything this Rams team did or predict what they’d look like on a weekly basis. After beating the Las Vegas Raiders, 35-21 on Sunday, the Rams may have finally figured out what kind of team they want to be.

Coming into the season, one of the main talking points was how the Rams were going to lean into the 13 personnel that they had so much success with in 2025. With two running backs, the Rams were going to more evenly split their carries to give the running game a consistently fresh feel to it.

However, through the first six weeks of the season, no quarterback threw more passes than Matthew Stafford. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Raiders, Kyren Williams had 80 rushing attempts to Blake Corum’s 47.

There was certainly some context for why the Rams were so pass-heavy, but the offense still needed to get back to the basics and take a more balanced approach. That’s exactly what they did against the Raiders, and the results spoke for themselves.

For the first time this season, the Rams had more rushing attempts than passing attempts. Corum led the Rams with 17 carries as he and Williams combined for 33 rushes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams operated out of 13 personnel on 52.3 percent of their plays, the highest rate for any team in a game this season. With the balanced rushing attack, the Rams were able to lean more on play action. Their 56.7 percent play action rate was the highest for any team in a game this season.

With a more balanced approach and by leaning into the identity this team was meant to have, the Rams had a 63.1 percent offensive success rate. That is in the 99th percentile since 2016 and the fourth highest of the McVay era. It was the 25th highest in any game since 2016.

There’s little doubt that Matthew Stafford has regressed from last year. With that in mind, McVay made things simpler for his quarterback and allowed the running game to carry the load. It can certainly be argued that’s how it should’ve been all along.

During the 2021 season, McVay got used to Stafford being able to sling the ball all over the field without consequence. In the three-game stretch that became known as “No Win November,” Stafford threw the ball 127 times. Over the next six weeks, the Rams got back to the basics of leaning on the run game, with Sony Michel recording 18 or more carries in each game. The Rams went 5-1 during that stretch.

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are certainly a perfect match for each other. However, that can sometimes lead to McVay leaning on his quarterback’s arm too much. After dropping to 2-4, the Rams just needed to get back to the basics, and that’s exactly what they did. While they went three-and-out after three consecutive passes on the opening drive, it was much more balanced from that point forward. The Rams scored a touchdown on their next four drives. On those drives, the Rams ran the ball 16 times for 103 yards.

The Rams have shown the ability to win games this season. However, they have not been able to stack wins. After beating the Giants, the Rams blew a 16-point lead to the Broncos. Following the win against the Eagles, the Rams had a field goal blocked in overtime, preventing them from winning against the Bills.

If the Rams are going to recover from a 2-4 start, they need to start stacking wins. They won’t have any reason not to as they face the 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers next week, followed by the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals. If the Rams get Myles Garrett back within the next week or two, it’s possible that they finally start to hit their stride. With Garrett back, the vision of what the Rams wanted to be coming into the season might finally start to come together.

When all is said and done, we might look back on the Rams beating the Raiders as a turning point in the season. While it may have “only been the Raiders,” the Rams aren’t in a position to discount wins. The Rams played their most complete game to date and found their identity while doing so. That’s something they can build on.

3 Things I Can’t Stop Thinking About

1. The Rams Can't Ignore Their Wide Receiver Problem

At some point, the narrative around the Rams’ wide receiver depth is no longer that they aren’t being used, but that they just aren’t good enough. Without Davante Adams in the lineup, Konata Mumpfield was the only wide receiver outside of Puka Nacua to have a reception. He had just one catch for 15 yards. Last season, the Rams ignored their need at cornerback, and it cost them. If the Rams don’t add a wide receiver at the trade deadline, it could have the same impact once the playoffs come.

2. Shaun Dolac Deserves More Opportunities

The Rams were without Nate Landman on Sunday as he missed the game with a concussion. Without Landman, the Rams had Omar Speights and Shaun Dolac at linebacker. Speights was the primary linebacker throughout the game, but Dolac played well in his limited snaps. The Rams’ linebackers played well, especially against the run. It’s hard to see the Rams benching Landman, but Dolac took advantage of his opportunity.

3. This Was the Rams' Run Game at Its Best

There might be something to a running back not being able to get in a rhythm with a consistent rotation. However, this is the Rams’ running game at its best. In games when both Corum and Williams have had 10 or more carries this season, the offense has delivered two of its best performances outside of Week 1 in Australia. Giving Corum a consistent role in the offense gives defenses something else to prepare for.

Game Ball: RB Blake Corum

It’s certainly possible to hand out multiple game balls for the win against the Raiders. Matthew Stafford hit a milestone, becoming the franchise leader in touchdown passes. Davis Allen scored two touchdowns. Additionally, Jaylen Watson had a good game. However, Corum provided a spark for the offense, and had it not been for two penalties, he would have scored three touchdowns. He finished with 17 carries for 93 yards and showed why he should be used more alongside Williams.

Stat of the Day: 33 Rushing Attempts

The Rams ran the ball 33 times. Again, it’s the first time this season that the Rams have had more rushing attempts than passing attempts. That’s not how things are going to shake out every week as the Rams aren’t going to have a double-digit lead to work with. Still, it shows that when the offense is balanced, everything works together.

Looking Ahead

As mentioned earlier, it’s very possible that we look at this game against the Raiders as a turning point in the season. Now, the Rams have to start stacking wins. They should be able to do that against a Chargers team that has struggled to find its own identity, despite them coming off of their bye.

Through seven weeks, the Rams are 3-4 and sit in third place in the NFC West. They still have an opportunity to get to the bye week in a good spot. With that said, they need to show some consistency week to week. Sunday’s win was a good start, but they finally have an identity they can build on going forward.

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