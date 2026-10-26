Rams Winners and Losers: Blake Corum Makes His Case for Bigger Role Against Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams got a much-needed win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. After struggling to find their identity through six weeks, the Rams leaned on the run game and got good performances at all levels of their defense. The win didn’t come without its mistakes, but overall the Rams will be happy with this one. Let’s get into winners and losers.

Winner: RB Blake Corum

It was very clear from early on that the Rams wanted to get Blake Corum more involved in the offense and the run game. His creativity as a runner and ability to generate explosives helps open things up in the run game. Corum technically scored three times, but two were called back for penalties. He finally got in the end zone in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Corum finished with 17 carries for 93 yards, falling just seven yards short of his second career 100-yard game.

Winner: QB Matthew Stafford

While Stafford only had 47 yards passing in the second half, he was a very efficient 17-for-19 in the first half. With the run game opening up play action, Stafford was able to hit his tight ends more and take shots downfield. He finished with 0.17 EPA per pass and went 6-for-9 against the blitz. This is the version of Stafford that the Rams need on a weekly basis. He’s capable of making the special throws, but the Rams need Stafford to just be efficient and take what’s available to get the offense rolling.

Loser: RB Kyren Williams

After last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, in a moment of frustration, Williams said that the offense lacked energy because he wasn’t on the field. It may have been a nothingburger, but Sunday was a reminder that Williams needs to focus on his game and the rest will follow. In the third quarter, Williams let the Raiders back in the game with his second fumble of the season. Williams sucked the energy out of the offense. The fumbling issues continue to be his Achilles heel. He finished one yard shy of 100 yards, but the turnovers matter.

Winner: LB Shaun Dolac/Omar Speights

The Rams were without Nate Landman on Sunday and Speights filled in nicely in a full-time role. Speights was great against the run, finishing with six tackles, including two tackles for loss. Shaun Dolac deserves more opportunities on defense after adding three tackles of his own. Nate Landman is a captain and has a knack for forcing turnovers, but the Rams looked good at linebacker against the Raiders.

Winner: DT Ty Hamilton

With Kobie Turner out, Ty Hamilton got more of a run on defense. Hamilton made his presence felt in the run game and put together one of the better performances of his career. For a player who has struggled at times, Sunday was promising. Hopefully it’s a sign of him turning the corner and showing that he can step up in a big way when his number is called.

Loser: WR Konata Mumpfield

It didn’t hurt the Rams on Sunday, but without Davante Adams, the offense needs a second wide receiver to step up. Mumpfield was targeted just twice and had one reception for 15 yards that he almost fumbled away. The Rams either need to trade for a wide receiver to fill the void left by Adams or they need more from Mumpfield. They won’t get away with no production from that spot against a better secondary.

Winner: CB Jaylen Watson

Without Trent McDuffie, the Rams were short-handed in the secondary. However, Jaylen Watson stepped up in a big way. He allowed two receptions on 10 targets and just 17 yards. Watson became the first defender since Kool-Aid McKinstry in Week 17 of 2024 to allow two or fewer receptions on at least eight targets. He also forced six tight-window throws, which is the second most this season for any defender.

Winner: Rams Defense

It’s probably fair to just put the defense as a whole here. The Raiders may have had their issues coming into the game, but they still had one of the NFL's top-five passing attacks. After the first half, the Raiders had -0.42 EPA per pass and a 35 percent passing success rate. The defense came up big in moments, forcing back-to-back empty red zone possessions to start the second half. The Raiders were 1-for-5 in the red zone on Sunday. On conversion downs, the Raiders were 5-for-19. That’s a credit to the Rams defense.

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