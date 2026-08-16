7 Takeaways From Rams’ 20-12 Preseason Win Over Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams officially played their first preseason game on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, winning 20-12. It was a strong start to the preseason as quarterback Ty Simpson looked good in his debut. While it may have only been the preseason, there was plenty to take away from the win. Here are seven takeaways from the Rams’ win over the Chiefs.

1. Stetson Bennett Shaky, but Settles In

Stetson Bennett got the start against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the opening drive, he threw behind rookie wide receiver CJ Daniels on third down. However, he looked more comfortable on the second drive. While he nearly threw an interception in the end zone targeting Max Klare, he finished 4-for-6 for 38 yards. Following the scoring drive, the Rams had seen enough and Bennett’s day was done.

2. Rams Dominant in the Trenches

It was impressive how good the Rams looked in the trenches, especially on the offensive line. The offensive line consistently created holes in the run game. As a team, the Rams averaged 4.4 yards per carry. They also held up well in pass protection. The Rams helped the offensive line out with play action instead of a straight dropback passing attack. However, Simpson stayed pretty clean and wasn’t sacked once.

3. Max Klare Gets Involved in the Passing Game

The preseason is going to be a great chance for the Rams to see what they have in Max Klare. Given the depth at the tight end position, it’s unlikely that the Rams will see much of Klare during the regular season. Klare became a bit of a security blanket for Simpson. The rookie duo connected seven times throughout the game. Klare became one of five Rams players since 2017 to record seven or more receptions in a preseason game. The way Klare moved and caught the ball was reminiscent of Tyler Higbee.

4. Special Teams Makes a Positive Impact

While it’s only a preseason game, the Rams looked pretty good on special teams. Ethan Evans needs to get more hang time on his punts, but overall, this looks like an improved group. Harrison Mevis wasn’t given the opportunity to kick a 61-yard field goal but made both of his other attempts without issue. The turning point of the game was when the Rams were down 9-6 to start the fourth quarter and Xavier Smith had a 40-yard punt return to put the offense just outside the red zone.

5. Ty Simpson Looks Sharp in Debut

It’s fair not to overreact to a preseason performance from Ty Simpson, but at the same time, we can acknowledge that he played well in his debut. Simpson finished 21-for-25 for 190 yards. He is the only Rams quarterback to have a quarterback rating of 125.0 or higher in a preseason game. His 190 yards were also the most for any quarterback in a game so far during the preseason. Simpson wasn’t asked to do a lot, but he played within himself. The rookie went 8-for-10 for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

In his first NFL preseason game, Rams first-round pick Ty Simpson has completed 21-of-25 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. pic.twitter.com/BEAuftQUEO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2026

With Simpson, the arm talent was evident and there was a clear gap between him and Bennett. That gap isn’t what the Rams would have you believe given the depth chart. You have to wonder how much longer the Rams can keep Simpson behind Bennett before the decision becomes questionable. The rookie was undoubtedly the better player on Saturday.

6. Dean Connors Shows Off Pass-Catching Ability

Dean Connors is going to be a player who many are going to be rooting for to make the final 53-man roster. However, with the depth at the running back position, it’s going to be difficult. A spot on the practice squad is more likely. He still showed what he can do as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Connors caught four passes for 29 yards and scored both of the Rams’ touchdowns. The undrafted free agent is a fun player to watch, with a skill set similar to Danny Woodhead’s, and will be one to watch in the next two preseason games.

7. Pass Rush Depth Has Strong Performance

The Rams’ pass rush had a strong performance throughout the game. Whenever they got a chance to get after the quarterback, it seemed like they were creating pressure. Keir Thomas and Wesley Bailey were quick off the ball. Desjuan Johnson had a sack that helped set the Rams offense up with good field position. This is a team that has Myles Garrett and Byron Young. However, having guys that can get after the quarterback to keep those two fresh is a major advantage.

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