Rams Rookie Report Cards After Week 4 (And an Update on the Ones That Got Away)

Through four weeks of the NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams haven’t gotten any production out of their rookie class. Ty Simpson has been the emergency third-string quarterback on game days. Despite head coach Sean McVay saying that Max Klare would get more snaps last week with Terrance Ferguson’s injury, he played one. Keagen Trost started the season on injured reserve and CJ Daniels has been inactive on game days. Lastly, Tim Keenan didn’t make the initial 53-man roster.

The Rams have gotten about as little production as a team could get out of a rookie class. In a way, it makes sense. This class was clearly one for the future. The Rams see Ty Simpson as the future after Matthew Stafford. With Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen set to hit free agency next year, Klare will be expected to step up at that time.

Trost was always a depth pick and some insurance if the Rams lose Warren McClendon or one of their two guards next offseason in free agency. Keenan may have been a disappointment on Day 3, but CJ Daniels was at least showing some upside in training camp.

Still, the Rams have gotten some production out of undrafted free agents. Wesley Bailey has been a good rotational player and both Dean Connors and Maximus Pulley have stepped up on special teams.

Given some of the injuries at tight end and wide receiver, it’s fair, to an extent, to question some of the choices the Rams made in the draft. However, given that this was more of a class for the future, it doesn’t seem right to grade this class after four games. With that said, let’s check in on this rookie class and then look at some players that the Rams could have drafted.

QB Ty Simpson, 1st Round

During the first four games, Ty Simpson has been the weekly third-string emergency quarterback. Given how he performed in the preseason, an argument can be made that Simpson should have been the backup. However, the Rams seem to value Stetson Bennett’s experience, which will put them in an awkward spot in the case that Stafford does have to miss a game at some point. Simpson had a good preseason and can only do what the coaching staff asks of him, and they seem pleased with his current body of work.

“He’s so conscientious,” said McVay before the season. “I think you really saw his preparation and his comfort of doing the things that he's coached to do, reading with his feet, getting through progressions. I thought that really showed up in the preseason.”

If Simpson ends up as the franchise quarterback, nobody will be questioning this pick in five years. However, given the lack of production and some needs on the roster due to injuries, it’s fair to question it in the moment.



Grade: B

Who Could the Rams Have Taken Instead?

WR Makai Lemon

The player that many wanted the Rams to take at 13th overall was wide receiver Makai Lemon. Given the Rams’ shift to 13 personnel and the fact that he would have been WR3 at best, Lemon didn’t make sense at that spot. Lemon struggled during the summer with the Philadelphia Eagles and through four games, he has 10 receptions for 65 yards. The Rams’ current third wide receiver, Konata Mumpfield, has six receptions for 112 yards. Now, Lemon is undoubtedly the better player than Mumpfield, but the early production proves that the Rams were right not to take the USC wide receiver.

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Not many expected Rueben Bain Jr. to be available at 13 and when he was there, some thought the Rams might select him. Instead, he went 15th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bain looked good in the preseason but has been credited with just two pressures since. Even without Myles Garrett, the Rams are getting more production out of Josaiah Stewart in his place.

Rueben Bain Jr. had 0 sacks, 0 pressures, 0 stops, and just 1 tackle on 41 snaps in his NFL debut



It’s always rough for rookies in the trenches, I expect him to improve as the season goes on pic.twitter.com/YUsxMnIYsK — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 13, 2026

TE Kenyon Sadiq

With the projected shift to more 13 personnel, there were some who thought the Rams could take Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon. Sadiq has 12 receptions for 143 yards and is producing with the New York Jets. Given the injuries to Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson right now, maybe the Rams could use Sadiq. Among tight ends with at least 15 targets, Sadiq ranks fifth in yards per route run.

WRs KC Concepcion/Denzel Boston

Unlike Lemon, an argument can be made that the Rams should have taken KC Concepcion. He brought value as a wide receiver and a returner. Right now, the Rams could use a third wide receiver and a punt returner. Concepcion has 17 receptions for 144 yards and four punt returns for 21 yards. He also brings a creative element that the Rams don’t have outside of Nacua.

Browns WR receiving yards so far this season



Denzel Boston* 269

KC Concepcion* 138

Jerry Jeudy 26

Isaiah Bond 12



*Rookiespic.twitter.com/nICwiNCiQQ — PFF (@PFF) October 2, 2026

While Denzel Boston went in the second round, it wouldn’t have been unheard of for the Rams to take him at 13 or potentially trade back for him. Boston has 13 receptions for 284 yards and is an early Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Like Lemon, he doesn’t have the special teams upside, but at least he’s producing in a Cleveland Browns offense.

TE Max Klare, 2nd Round

If there is a pick to question in the Rams’ draft, it’s the Klare pick. Again, it’s easy to see the logic here. Next offseason, the Rams have a huge need at tight end. Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen are both free agents. Additionally, the future of Tyler Higbee is a bit of an uncertainty.

“I've seen a guy that's maximized a lot of opportunities in practice and done some things on special teams,” said McVay last week. “Got a lot better throughout the course of camp. [He] hasn't taken quite as many reps just because of the top four guys for the most part being available.”

It’s true that there is quite a bit of depth ahead of Klare. At the same time, the Rams had to completely shift their offense back to 11 personnel against the Eagles and Klare only played one offensive snap. A second-round pick should be able to step up in that situation. After watching the preseason, he seemed like he was capable as he finished with 12 receptions and got a lot of playing time.



Grade: D

Who Could the Rams Have Taken Instead?

WR Antonio Williams

The need for a wide receiver is evident here. This would have been the perfect spot to take one and Williams went 10 picks after Klare. Williams has 12 receptions for 124 yards. He’s been stuck in a Commanders offense without Jayden Daniels, but has stood out in moments and displayed his big-play ability.

Have to love an illegal motion flag being thrown after the WR has caught the ball



We Antonio Williams truthers didn’t deserve that pic.twitter.com/xbeBQ3a9E3 — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) October 4, 2026

OT Keagen Trost, 3rd Round

Coming into the season, Trost was going to be a depth piece. Unfortunately, an injury in the first preseason game put him on injured reserve. Trost was playing all over the offensive line in training camp and seemed to be someone the Rams were excited about.

“It’s not too big for him. He’s a very mature rookie,” said McVay this week on the Coach McVay show. “Got the ability to play on both the left and right side. Probably a little bit more comfortable on the right, but certainly you see the athleticism, the flexibility to get in and out of right- and-left handed stances. I like what he’s about and think he’s got a bright future for us.”



Grade: B

Who Could the Rams Have Taken Instead?

WR Chris Bell/Kaden Wetjen

Bell would have been a risk because of his injury history, but he had four receptions for 67 yards last week for the Miami Dolphins against the Kansas City Chiefs. The third round may have been early, but given the Rams’ issues on special teams, they could use someone like Kaden Wetjen at returner. Wetjen had a punt return for a touchdown during the preseason.

WR CJ Daniels, 6th Round

Daniels had a strong training camp and preseason. It’s partially why Daniels being inactive every week so far has been surprising. Daniels was a standout during training camp and then led the NFL in receptions during the preseason with 15. Unfortunately, Daniels simply may not have special teams value.



Grade: C-

Who Could the Rams Have Taken Instead?

LB Harold Perkins Jr.

The Rams have a need at linebacker and Harold Perkins Jr. has been very good for the Atlanta Falcons during the first four games. He’s been the highest-graded rookie linebacker via Pro Football Focus and the second-highest-graded linebacker overall. He’s also played a role on special teams.

Harold Perkins Jr. was everywhere last night, posting 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PBU, and 3 stops pic.twitter.com/0Oz3Ykh997 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 6, 2026

Undrafted Free Agents

RB Dean Connors

EDGE Wesley Bailey

S Maximus Pulley

Technically, Pulley was signed off the Eagles’ practice squad, but he looks to be a good special teams player. When Ronnie Rivers went on injured reserve, the Rams signed Dean Connors to the active roster and he’s played on special teams after performing well in the preseason.

However, the best undrafted free agent so far is undoubtedly Wesley Bailey. Bailey has played in the pass rush rotation with Myles Garrett on injured reserve. He has one sack and has held his own against the run. Even if he’s only a rotational player, finding that type of contributor as an undrafted free agent is a win.

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