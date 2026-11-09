10 Takeaways From Rams’ Win Over Commanders: Myles Garrett Dominates, But Concerns at Wide Receiver Remain

The Los Angeles Rams won their third straight game on Sunday, beating the Washington Commanders 20-13. While it wasn’t pretty, the Rams are above .500 for the first time this season, with Myles Garrett impressing in his return. Let’s get into this week’s 10 takeaways.

Slow Starts Continue to Plague the Rams

Over the last two weeks, the Rams have gotten off to a slow start, but it’s been an issue for much of the season. They have yet to score a touchdown on the opening drive of a game. The Rams rank 24th in first quarter points per game and 17th in first quarter offensive EPA per play. Following the Rams’ opening drive that ended in a field goal, they had back-to-back three-and-outs. Sunday’s game was a 10 a.m. PT start on the road, but the Rams need to find a way to start quicker.

Myles Garrett Makes an Immediate Impact in Dominant Return

Over the last two months, the Rams have been awaiting Myles Garrett’s return to the field. After he returned to practice last week, Garrett made his return on Sunday in a limited role and made his presence felt. Garrett finished with three sacks, which was more than Josaiah Stewart and Wesley Bailey had all season. He also created a turnover with a forced fumble in the first half that resulted in points for the offense. Late in the fourth quarter, Garrett had a sack that helped stop a late surge by the Commanders. If Sunday was only a glimpse of what is to come, it’s hard not to be excited.

Puka Nacua Can't Carry the Passing Game Alone

Nacua is carrying way too much of the Rams’ passing game. He finished with 14 catches on 19 targets. It was the fifth time in six games that Nacua had 10 or more targets. It’s also the second time he’s had 15 or more targets in a game. On drives in which Nacua had two or more catches on Sunday, the Rams scored all 20 of their points. When he didn’t, they punted four times and had an interception. It’s simply not sustainable and increases the risk of Nacua getting hurt.

Third-Down Struggles Are Becoming a Serious Problem

The Rams did not convert a third down until the fourth quarter against the Commanders. Heading into the week, the Commanders ranked 26th in third down defense. The Rams are 6-for-25 on third downs over the last two weeks. Had the Rams not gone 3-for-3 on fourth down, it could have been a long day on offense. The third down operation hasn’t been good enough in recent weeks.

Aaron Donald Gets a Taste of the Myles Garrett Effect

Throughout Aaron Donald’s career, players have experienced an “Aaron Donald effect”. Essentially, Donald was so good and garnered so much attention that other players benefitted. Donald got to experience the other side of that on Sunday. He had his best game of the season, recording nine impact plays according to Sumer Sports. His four pressures were also a season high. Donald came out of retirement to play alongside Garrett, and after the game, it was obvious how much he enjoyed it.

Defense Continues to Step Up When Offense Falls Short

When the offense has struggled over the last two weeks, the defense has stepped up and done its part. After the Rams went 3-and-out on back-to-back drives following the Commanders’ touchdown, the defense forced two quick punts as well. Following the Rams’ two turnovers, the defense responded by forcing a turnover on the next play after one and holding the Commanders to a field goal after the other. The Rams asked their defense to win the game for them late in the fourth quarter and got two crucial stops.

Rams Have Found the Right Balance With Williams and Corum

Over the last three weeks, the Rams have found a good balance with their running back rotation. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have had 10 or more carries in each of the last three games. Williams led the way with 15 carries, while Corum had 11 against the Commanders. Corum had 58 yards on his 11 carries with a long of 15 and also scored a touchdown. Matthew Stafford did throw the ball 43 times, but the Rams were able to lean on the run game when they needed to and the offense had balance.

Cornerback Depth Passes a Major Test

After Trent McDuffie injured his back at the end of the game against the Chargers, he entered Sunday’s matchup listed as questionable. The Rams were also without Jaylen Watson, who was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury. With McDuffie and Watson out, the Rams were relying on their depth corners in Emmanuel Forbes and Josh Wallace. Both played well with Forbes having a tackle for loss and two key pass breakups. Wallace remained as steady as he’s been all season. The Rams have asked a lot of their depth cornerbacks this season with injuries and they stepped up again on Sunday.

Special Teams Finally Gives the Rams Something to Build On

Dare I say that the Rams’ special teams unit was actually good against the Commanders? Three of Joshua Karty’s four kickoffs hit the landing zone before going through the end zone for a touchback, putting the Commanders at the 20-yard line. Jordan Whittington had a nice kickoff return and Ethan Evans averaged over 50 yards per punt. It was by far the best performance from the special teams unit this season and it will be interesting to see if they can build on it.

Rams Are an Imperfect Team, but Find Ways to Win

When it comes to other teams in the NFC, the Rams likely aren’t in that top tier right now. They are likely a step below teams like the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. The Rams remain an imperfect team with clear flaws, but they seem to be finding their stride. After losing to the Cardinals, the Rams have won three straight games. Early in the season, the Rams found ways to lose. Now, they are finding ways to win. Getting to the bye week at 6-4 would be huge, but for the first time, the Rams are above .500, and that’s a step in the right direction.

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