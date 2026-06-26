Rams WR Davante Adams: No. 11 Player Brings Elite Red-Zone Value

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 11 player, Davante Adams

Arguably the best free agent signing for the Los Angeles Rams last season was wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams may not have been the same player that he was in his prime, but he still showed that he could make some of the plays that have made him special throughout his career.

Adams caught 14 touchdowns, which led the NFL, as he and quarterback Matthew Stafford became almost unstoppable in the red zone. While Adams struggled with drops at times, he gave the Rams the true ‘X’ receiver that they were looking for at the position.

Why Davante Adams is So Important

While Puka Nacua is able to beat man coverage, it’s not necessarily his strength. However, it was something that Adams excelled at when the Rams signed him. The Rams did explore trading Adams this offseason, but came to the conclusion that they are better with him than without. Adams is still a great separator and can win his one-on-one matchups with defenses focusing on Nacua. As the Rams shift to heavier personnel, defenses still have to respect Adams and commit fewer bodies in the box. He gives the Rams a true threat as a WR2.

An underrated aspect of Adams is what he brings to the field as a teacher. Last season, Nacua saw somewhat of a “Davante Adams” effect. Nacua’s route running and release at the line of scrimmage became much more nuanced than previously.

Had been thinking about this for awhile. Watching TAFS last night w/ @robertmays and @davehelman_ affirmed it...We are seeing a Davante Adams effect on Puka Nacua.



The Rams WR hasn't won vertically like this. The manipulation at the top of the route is incredibly nuanced. pic.twitter.com/FAGONCA5pn — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 15, 2025

The Depth Behind Adams

Without Davante Adams last season, the Rams’ efficiency in the red zone dipped. The Rams selected CJ Daniels in the draft, but he’s still a sixth-round pick. It’s possible the Rams could use Terrance Ferguson in Adams’ role, but it wouldn’t be as effective. The Rams lack some depth at wide receiver behind Adams and Nacua. While 12 and 13 personnel can hide that to an extent, Adams would still be missed.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong

The biggest concerns for Adams at this stage of his career are his health and inevitable drop-off. Adams is 33 and will turn 34 in December. After a strong start to the season, Adams suffered a hamstring injury late in the year which affected him into the playoffs.

If Adams isn’t as effective, it significantly hurts the Rams’ offense, especially in the red zone. The Rams had the eighth-worst red zone offense without Adams in 2024 and their efficiency dropped when he wasn’t on the field.

Why We Ranked Adams Here

Adams may not be the centerpiece of the offense, but he fills important roles as someone who can win against man coverage and in the red zone. He raises the ceiling of the offense and allows it to hit its full potential. The Rams are in a ‘win-now’ season and Adams is the epitome of that.

Still, as we get into the top-10, Adams isn’t a foundational piece or a key piece of the Rams’ offensive structure. While the ceiling wouldn’t be as high without Adams, they could still function without him.

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