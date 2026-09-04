Rams’ Week 1 Depth Chart Reveals Decision at Backup Quarterback

Throughout much of the preseason, one of the primary storylines around the Los Angeles Rams was the backup quarterback competition. While it was primarily Stetson Bennett who took the backup reps during training camp, that shifted following the first preseason game. From that point on, it was more of an even split, with Ty Simpson getting more backup reps than he had previously.

During the first preseason game, Simpson went 21-for-25 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. It was at that point that the Rams finally seemed to acknowledge that they might have a backup quarterback competition on their hands. While Simpson’s performance wasn’t as strong in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, he bounced back, going 18-for-23 for 119 yards and a touchdown in the finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Heading into the preseason finale against the Chargers, head coach Sean McVay remained mum on the backup quarterback spot. “We haven't talked about that or decided that yet. We can talk about it, but we haven't decided that yet.”

Since then, the backup quarterback spot hasn’t been discussed at all. In the first press conference after the preseason, the focus was understandably on the return of Aaron Donald. McVay wasn’t asked about it at all on Monday. However, the answer to who will be backing up Matthew Stafford is certainly important.

Rams List Stetson Bennett as Backup Quarterback

While the Rams haven’t publicly acknowledged it, the team did release their Week 1 depth chart ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers. Listed as the backup quarterback behind Stafford is Bennett.

Rams Depth Chart | Rams Media

An argument can be made that Simpson showed enough during the preseason to earn the backup role. Bennett played well in the first half against the Saints, but still had some up-and-down moments. Simpson was certainly the more consistent player of the two quarterbacks.

It also puts the Rams in a precarious position in the case that Matthew Stafford does miss time. Thankfully for the Rams, Stafford has generally been healthy and hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2023. If Stafford goes down with an injury, the Rams may be done for anyway. However, if the Rams had to turn to a backup quarterback, which player provides more upside? Which player should be trusted to lead the offense?

Should Ty Simpson Be the Rams’ Backup Quarterback?

The situation seems similar to 2022, when the Rams had John Wolford ahead of Baker Mayfield immediately after signing Mayfield. Yes, Wolford was the more experienced player in the offense and brought some athletic upside. However, with the game on the line, who should the Rams want on the field? In 2022, it was Mayfield. This season, that player arguably should be Simpson. However, with Bennett as the backup, if Stafford were to go down, that’s the player they would have to turn to.

To some, seeing the 13th overall pick behind a limited player like Bennett is simply bad optics. Optics are certainly not something the Rams do or should care about, but it’s not something to completely dismiss either. It’s not a great look if a 13th overall pick had an entire offseason to surpass a player who has been the third-string quarterback the last three years and couldn’t do it.

It’s true that the Rams are bringing Simpson along and allowing him to develop at his own pace. That’s not out of the ordinary. Last season, rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson was a healthy scratch in Weeks 3 and 4. The Rams typically bring their rookies along slowly.

Why Ty Simpson as QB3 Is Reasonable

Having Simpson behind a more experienced player also isn’t unique to the Rams. Back in 2020, the Green Bay Packers listed Tim Boyle ahead of Jordan Love. As was the case then, it’s important not to get overly discouraged by Simpson not being able to beat out Bennett over the summer. Simpson was always going to be a long-term project due to his lack of collegiate experience, and his status as the No. 3 quarterback is reasonable.

The Rams can always reassess the position as the season progresses and Simpson gains a firmer grasp of the offense. If the preseason showed anything, it’s that the gap between the two players isn’t very large. For now, they seem to value Bennett’s experience, which is what gives him the edge.

Ideally, the attention around the backup quarterback position ends with Week 1 now approaching. The Rams will hope that Stafford remains healthy throughout the season and the order of the quarterbacks behind him doesn’t matter.

With the focus now on the 49ers and Week 1, most of Simpson’s reps will be mental as he learns behind Stafford and what it means to be an NFL quarterback. Being the third-string quarterback may not be where some expected Simpson to be, but it doesn’t mean he isn’t on the right trajectory. This year was always about Simpson’s long-term development.

The Rams got a glimpse of what Simpson is capable of during the preseason, and that provided some encouragement. As he continues to develop behind the scenes, the Rams will look to see how Simpson grows and embraces his role on the roster.

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