Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Can Desjuan Johnson Continue Developing at EDGE

The Los Angeles Rams have had success in past years moving defensive linemen to the edge. They did this with Michael Hoecht in 2023 and 2024 and last season they began to experiment with Desjuan Johnson. Johnson had played on the defensive line for his entire career until the Rams began playing him on the edge last season to add some size to the depth at the position.

Johnson played well in the new role and is next in our 90-man roster player preview series.

2025 Season in Review

Johnson was drafted as Mr. Irrelevant in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending the majority of his career as defensive line depth, the Rams began playing him on the edge last season. While it was a small sample, Desjuan Johnson’s 13.0 pass-rush productivity led the NFL and his 15.9 percent win rate while rushing the passer ranked 28th. Against the run, Johnson’s 13.8 percent stop rate also led the NFL. In limited snaps, Johnson finished with two sacks on the season.

Roster Battle

Johnson is likely part of the rotation as the third edge rusher behind Myles Garrett and Byron Young. Johnson and Josaiah Stewart are both in that rotation, with Johnson providing more size on early downs to help defend against the run. It’s possible that Johnson loses some reps to Stewart as Stewart heads into year two. However, given how well Johnson played as he transitioned to the edge, it will be hard to keep him off the field.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Adds Size in the Run Game

This is part of what makes Desjuan Johnson such an important player at edge.



With his size, he holds that edge in the run game which forces the RB inside towards the tacklers. Over the last two weeks, he ranks 3rd in run defense among edge players via PFF. pic.twitter.com/nziOMktSsc — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 15, 2025

Coming out of college, Desjuan Johnson was always an interesting case. At 6’2, 285 pounds, his lack of size was always going to be problematic on the interior. While he always had success in the preseason, it was tough to find a role for him otherwise. With Johnson on the edge, he adds more size and it becomes more of an advantage.

Play 2: Get Stronger at the Point of Attack

AJ Barner with a head start on Desjuan Johnson...😤 pic.twitter.com/YGmmEtZjgn — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 26, 2026

If there is one area where Johnson can still improve, it’s getting stronger at the point of attack. For the most part, he holds up well, but because of his smaller size, there are times where he can get pushed out of the play.

Play 3: Effective as a Pass Rusher

Desjuan Johnson with two sacks today--tex game left



right side? no idea, DT goes first, but ultimately the DE goes first, DT first? DE first? that was weird.



anyway, DJ ... good game pic.twitter.com/kpQiY4nOIT — Jim Youngblood 53 (@53_jim70721) January 5, 2026

Johnson has typically been effective as a pass rusher on the inside. His speed off the line is an advantage. The Rams regularly used Johnson on interior stunts to allow him to rush from spots where he’s more comfortable. His best game as a pass rusher came against the Arizona Cardinals as he recorded two sacks.

Biggest Question: Can Desjuan Johnson Continue Developing on the EDGE?

The Rams started to move Desjuan Johnson to the edge last year, similar to Michael Hoecht at the end of 2022. Johnson held his own and appeared comfortable. While he won’t be a starter like Hoecht, having Johnson as depth is beneficial. The Rams clearly have confidence in him as they didn’t add an edge rusher in free agency or the draft. If Johnson can continue developing on the edge, he provides excellent depth on the defensive line.

2026 Outlook/Role

Johnson will continue providing depth on the edge along with Josaiah Stewart. Given Johnson’s size, the Rams could utilize him more on early downs to help in the run game. Johnson is in the final year of his rookie contract and will look to prove himself before he hits free agency.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

It certainly isn’t a guarantee that Johnson is on the 53-man roster, but it would be a surprise if he wasn’t. The Rams didn’t add an edge rusher this offseason and they’ll need to keep at least four on the roster. Johnson has proven to be solid depth.



Chances: 8/10

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