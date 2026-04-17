Which Rams Draft Rumors Are Worth Buying Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft?

As the 2026 NFL Draft gets closer, the rumors around every team begin to swirl and it becomes hard to differentiate what is and isn’t real. That’s especially the case for a team like the Los Angeles Rams, who are generally secretive throughout the process. This is a team with a lot of options at 13th overall. Still, teams are throwing smokescreens into the media to throw off other general managers. Let’s take a look at the recent Rams rumors and which ones are worth buying.

Could the Rams Trade Up?

When it comes to the Rams and trades during the draft, nothing is off the table. The Rams are going to explore all options if it makes sense. In the case that wide receiver Carnell Tate is available in the back half of the top 10, that would make sense. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson named the Rams as a team to watch for a potential big trade.

“The seemingly endless Puka Nacua drama and depth chart void after Davante Adams has me convinced they’ll target some kind of big-play weapon at No. 13 overall,” said Robinson. It depends who is on the board or whether they might sacrifice some future draft capital to move up a few spots. I think other teams are forecasting the Rams for an offensive skill position pick, too. So things could get spicy on the draft board in the Nos. 7-12 range.”

I’ve explored this scenario a lot over the past week. A trade up with the Washington Commanders at seven, makes too much sense, especially when it comes to Tate. The Commanders are in need of a wide receiver, but Tate’s skill set overlaps with Terry McLaurin. Meanwhile, Tate fits what the Rams need in a proven vertical threat.

The Rams have tried to trade up for Tet McMillan and Brock Bowers during the draft over the last two years. It wouldn’t be surprising if they try to move up again and Tate checks every box. This is a rumor that I’m absolutely buying.

Verdict: Buy

Will the Rams Draft a Linebacker Early?

Throughout the Snead and McVay era, the Rams have not invested in the linebacker position. The Nate Landman extension was a huge exception last season as he was the first linebacker they had extended since Alec Ogletree. Since the Ogletree extension, they haven’t drafted a linebacker in the top 100.

The Landman extension could signal a shift in how the team values the linebacker position. ESPN’s Matt Miller recently suggested that the Rams could take a linebacker early in the draft.

“Sources around the league have pointed at linebacker as an early-round target,” reported Miller. “With receiver seeming like an obvious pick at No. 13, linebacker is the most likely direction in Round 2, especially if Josiah Trotter is available.”

While Miller reports that the Rams could take a linebacker early, it would be a drastic shift from the past decade. Despite the Rams consistently needing a linebacker, they’ve always opted for low-value options. The Rams may take a linebacker, but the earliest I’d expect it is at 93 and more likely in the sixth or seventh round.

Verdict: Sell

Rams Have Interest in Georgia OT Monroe Freeling

Throughout the entirety of the draft process, analysts have consistently given the Rams an offensive tackle in the first round. Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Rams are among the teams that have spent extensive time with the Georgia tackle through visits, workouts, and other meetings.

This is also hard to buy. It seems much more likely that the Rams would draft Olavaivega Ioane if they addressed the offensive line in the first round. Last season, Warren McClendon played well at right tackle in place of Rob Havenstein. While McClendon is on the final year of his rookie deal, the Rams will look to bring him back.

While Freeling would certainly give the Rams some flexibility with McClendon and insurance given Alaric Jackson’s blood clots, a tackle on Day 2 makes more sense. If the Rams drafted Freeling, he becomes a swing tackle for the next two or three years. That would be good depth, but it’s also not a pick to be made at 13th overall.

Verdict: Sell

Are the Rams a Ty Simpson Team?

Ty Simpson may not be the first choice for many when it comes to the Rams, but it’s hard to deny the fit. He’s Kirk Cousins as a passer with a mix of Baker Mayfield’s athleticism. Those are two quarterbacks that McVay has had success with and grown very fond of in his coaching career. They’ve proven they can operate his system. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid recently went on Up and Adams and mentioned the Rams as a fit for Simpson. The Ringer’s Todd McShay has also noted that the Rams could have interest in Simpson on their terms.

If the Rams have conviction in Simpson, they should simply take him 13th overall. The quarterback position is not one to mess around with in a trade back. However, a trade back is the only scenario where this makes sense. If the Rams trade back to the bottom half of the first round, it wouldn’t be surprising if they took Simpson. While it would be surprising for the Arizona Cardinals to pass on Simpson in the second round, if the Alabama quarterback is available at 61, it’s an obvious pick. I’m not buying this rumor at 13, but I’ll buy it if Simpson is available on Day 2.

Verdict: Hold

Makai Lemon or Denzel Boston for Rams?

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams drafted a wide receiver at 13. As of now, the speculation seems to be that the Rams would be interested in Makai Lemon. However, there is another wide receiver potentially in play as well. On Monday, The Ringer’s Todd McShay said on his podcast , “Some teams think the Rams are Lemon. Some teams think the Rams are Denzel Boston.”

When it comes to the wide receivers in this class, it all comes down to a matter of preference of flavor. That would also be the case when deciding on Lemon or Boston. Lemon provides a lot of what Puka Nacua already does. However, with Nacua’s recent off-field drama, the Rams may look for some insurance. Boston gives the Rams a classic “X” receiver that can move around the formation as a potential Davante Adams replacement.

Both Lemon and Boston are good fits. As mentioned, it really depends on what the Rams want and how they view the Nacua situation. With that said, Lemon makes sense at 13 while Boston may be better in a trade down scenario.

Verdict: Boston in a Trade Down