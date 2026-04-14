When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams, one position that they tend not to value is linebacker. Since head coach Sean McVay took over, the Rams haven’t used a single top 100 pick on a linebacker. Outside of Ernest Jones, the Rams have gotten their most success from undrafted players such as Cory Littleton, Omar Speights, and Christian Rozeboom.

However, that trend may be shifting in the other direction. Last season, the Rams did the unexpected and signed Nate Landman to a larger extension. When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams, one position that they tend not to value is linebacker. Since head coach Sean McVay took over as the head coach, the Rams haven’t used a single top 100 pick on a linebacker. Outside of Ernest Jones, the Rams have gotten the most success from undrafted players such as Cory Littleton, Omar Speights, and Christian Rozeboom.

However, that trend may be shifting in the other direction. Last season, the Rams did the unexpected and signed Nate Landman to a larger extension. While that partially may have been done to keep the band together in a Super Bowl window, it also went against the norm.

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Rams could target a linebacker as early as the second round in the 2026 NFL Draft. “Sources around the league have pointed at linebacker as an early-round target.”

This would go completely against how the Rams have typically addressed the position. The Rams have passed on good linebackers in the early round in the past. Last year, they traded down instead of taking Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell. They could have taken Payton Wilson in the third round in 2024, but instead chose running back Blake Corum. This has been the common theme since 2017.

Who Could the Rams Target?

The last time that the Rams took a linebacker inside the top 100 was back in 2013 when they selected Alec Ogletree out of Georgia. Ogletree was taken with the 30th overall pick and even signed an extension in 2017. That next spring, Ogletree was traded to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick and the Rams haven’t invested heavily in the position since. Ernest Jones has been the highest pick and he was taken 103rd overall.

If the Rams do go linebacker early, Miller suggests that it will be in the second round. Said Miller, “With receiver seeming like an obvious pick at No. 13, linebacker is the most likely direction in Round 2, especially if Josiah Trotter is available.”

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

1. Josaiah Trotter, Missouri

Miller names Trotter as someone that the Rams could have significant interest in. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams had interest in Trotter, but he also gives them a lot of what they already have. Trotter brings good instincts as a run defender and is sound in his run fits. However, similar to Landman and Speights, Trotter also lacks awareness in space and can get lost in coverage. Ideally, the Rams are able to add a player who makes up for Landman and Speights’ deficiencies. Unfortunately, that might not be Trotter.

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs after a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

2. Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Golday is relatively new to the position as a two-year starter. The Cincinnati linebacker started his career as a defensive end before moving to linebacker and that inexperience can show up on tape. The potential is there for Golday to be good in coverage, but his inexperience can be taken advantage of by better quarterbacks. The Rams will like his versatility as a player who can line up in the box, in the slot, and on the edge, but that also makes his projection more difficult. Positionless players are becoming more common on NFL defenses, but for that player to be successful, a team needs to have a good plan.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

3. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Outside of Sonny Styles, Anthony Hill Jr. might be the best fit for what the Rams need at linebacker. However, the Rams don’t pick until 61st overall in the second round and Hill could be gone by then. Hill is at his best as a run defender, but he shows more instincts in coverage than Trotter. His athleticism allows him to carry tight ends down field and his length shows up in his tackling ability and ball production. Hill’s 62.6 passer rating allowed when targeted ranked 17th in college football last season and he has seven forced fumbles over the last two years. His 4.5 percent missed tackle rate was the fourth-best. While Hill may be a good fit, the Rams will likely need to get inside the top-50 to draft him.

What if the Rams wait?

If players such as CJ Allen and Anthony Hill Jr. fall, the Rams could be better off sticking to how they have typically addressed the position and waiting. Trotter would almost certainly be an upgrade over Speights, but doesn’t necessarily complement Landman well as they have similar deficiencies. In a division with Kyle Shanahan, Rams linebackers have to play disciplined. An inexperienced player such as Golday can get taken advantage of with deception tactics.

There may actually be good value later in the draft. Michigan’s Jimmy Rolder is a projected Day 3 pick and his 4.9 percent missed tackle rate last season was the sixth-best in the nation. He may take a year or two to develop, but he would also be an immediate contributor on special teams.

Taurean York is an intriguing case at linebacker as his size is such an outlier at the position. His 30-inch arm length is just in the first percentile. However, his 90.8 grade in coverage last season via PFF ranked second behind only Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez. York’s arm length shows up more as a tackler. Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher also provides some value later in the draft.

Even with a player like Trotter, it’s hard to see a rookie linebacker getting immediate snaps over an experienced player like Speights. A potential rookie may see more snaps as the season progresses, but the Rams tend to work their rookies in slowly. That was seen last season with Terrance Ferguson. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams take a linebacker, but where there being value later in the draft, they may be better off sticking with the status quo.