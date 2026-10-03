3 Key Matchups That Could Decide Rams vs. Eagles in Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 in what will be a must-win game. Entering Week 4, the Rams sit at 1-2 following a disappointing loss last week to the Denver Broncos. Over the past few seasons, the Rams are 0-4 against the Eagles and are in need of a win with the Buffalo Bills on the schedule next week. Both teams are managing injuries and will be looking to bounce back after losing in Week 3. Here are three matchups that could decide the game between the Rams and Eagles.

S Quentin Lake vs. WR Makai Lemon

The Eagles are going to be without their top option in the passing game in DeVonta Smith on Sunday, leaving them with rookie Makai Lemon. Lemon hasn’t been very good this season as he has just seven receptions for 38 yards. His 0.42 yards per route run ranks 91st out of 92 qualifying wide receivers. Lemon simply hasn’t been a fit in the Eagles’ offense with Jalen Hurts.

However, with Smith out, the Eagles may have no choice but to get Lemon involved. If that’s the case, most of Lemon’s snaps will come from the slot, and that’s where the Rams will line up Quentin Lake. If Lake can eliminate Lemon, it’s going to be very difficult for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ passing game to get anything going.

WR Puka Nacua vs. CB Riq Woolen

For the first time in two weeks, the Rams are set to have Puka Nacua back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. It’s possible the Eagles put Quinyon Mitchell on Nacua. However, last season, Mitchell lined up against Davante Adams. Adams had just two catches for 12 yards against Mitchell and the Eagles may take that route once again.

If that’s the case, it would set up a former NFC West showdown on the other side between Nacua and Riq Woolen. Nacua had two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown against Woolen last year in the NFC Championship Game.The Eagles have some talent in the secondary, even if the unit hasn’t lived up to expectations. The Rams will need Nacua back at 100 percent, especially with the injuries at tight end.

RG Kevin Dotson vs. DT Jalen Carter

Kevin Dotson has struggled to start the season as he’s allowed 11 pressures in three games. That’s tied for the third-most in the NFL among guards this season. His 29.7 pass-blocking grade via PFF also ranks 57th out of 58 guards. Dotson is an important part of the Rams’ offensive line, and they need him to play better.

Dotson will have a big challenge this week against Jalen Carter. However, Carter also hasn’t played well to start the year. Carter was held without a pressure for the first time in his career last week against the Chicago Bears. The Rams need to keep Matthew Stafford upright, and that starts in the middle of the offensive line with Dotson.

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