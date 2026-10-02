Rams Place TE Terrance Ferguson on Injured Reserve, Add Two Players to Roster

The Los Angeles Rams will be without tight end Terrance Ferguson for at least the next four weeks as he has been placed on injured reserve. Ferguson left Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury that was later described as a medial sprain. Ferguson didn’t practice all week and the goal now appears to get him fully healthy.

In two corresponding moves, the Rams signed wide receiver Alex Bachman and defensive end Larrell Murchison from the practice squad to the active roster.

Head coach Sean McVay didn’t mention anything about the possibility of Ferguson going on injured reserve when he spoke to the media on Friday. However, the team announced the move shortly after. With Ferguson going on injured reserve, the soonest he could come back would be for Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Signed from Practice Squad to Active Roster WR Alex Bachman, DE Larrell Murchison

• Reserve / Injured TE Terrance Ferguson pic.twitter.com/QqIPaqOCFX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 2, 2026

Over the last two weeks, Ferguson had become a big part of the offense. He had six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown in the team’s win against the New York Giants. Before he left the game against the Broncos, he seemed to be a featured part of that game plan as well and was wide open on the opening drive, but Matthew Stafford missed him.

Without Ferguson, the Rams will turn to rookie tight end Max Klare. Klare won’t be a direct replacement for Ferguson as they play two separate roles. However, Klare will likely still see more playing time.

“I’ve seen a guy that's maximized a lot of opportunities in practice and done some things on special teams. Got a lot better throughout the course of camp,” said McVay this week talking about Klare. “This week will represent an opportunity for him to be able to get some reps and maybe get some good game-time action for us.”

Earlier on Friday, the Rams also cut wide receiver and punt returner Xavier Smith. While the team could put Kyren Williams back to return punts as a reliable option, it appears they are set to go to Alex Bachman after he was activated from the practice squad. It will be interesting to see if the Rams do anything more long-term at that spot. In the short term, it appears Bachman will be the option.

Additionally, Murchison was signed from the practice squad as well. Murchison has been on the team since 2022 and should provide defensive line depth with Aaron Donald ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Ferguson’s absence over the next four weeks will be significant for a Rams offense that has leaned heavily on its tight ends and 13 personnel packages. The Rams just got Nacua back from injury and will now be without their top receiving tight end.Injuries have played a much larger role than the Rams would have hoped early in the season. Ferguson’s injury is just the latest that they will have to deal with.

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