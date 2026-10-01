Rams Get Encouraging Puka Nacua Update on Initial Injury Report Ahead of Eagles Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams could have wide receiver Puka Nacua back for their Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nacua was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, and according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, McVay said the expectation is that he will play on Sunday.

"He had a good workout on Sunday and a good walkthrough just now so excited to be able to have him back," said head coach Sean McVay.

Rams-Eagles Injury Report | Rams Media

Nacua has missed much of the last two weeks with what the team has listed as a hip injury. However, Nacua has described it more as an issue with his groin. The Rams wide receiver initially experienced the injury on the Thursday leading up to the team’s Week 2 game against the New York Giants. He missed Friday’s practice and then didn’t participate all of last week either.

It was reported on Sunday that Nacua’s groin injury had affected some of his explosiveness, which is why he wasn’t playing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team didn’t believe surgery was necessary, but that it wasn’t off the table if Nacua didn’t show signs of improvement.

Puka Nacua will return to practice today and be listed as limited on the injury report. Sean McVay said he expects Nacua to play on Sunday against the Eagles. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 30, 2026

As the Rams head into Week 4 against the Eagles, they’ll remain optimistic and hopeful that Nacua will play. Given some of the other injuries on offense, the Rams will need him. Terrance Ferguson is expected to miss Sunday’s game with a medial ankle sprain.

The Rams will also be monitoring tight end Colby Parkinson as he deals with an AC sprain. Parkinson did not participate in practice on Wednesday. If the Rams are without their top two tight ends, there is a much larger need for Nacua to be available.

Without Parkinson and Ferguson, the Rams would be left with Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Max Klare at tight end with the possibility of calling up Dan Villari from the practice squad. If Nacua isn’t able to go on Sunday, the Rams would be left with Adams as the only legitimate option in the passing game on offense.

On defense, the Rams will also be keeping an eye on Kam Kinchens and Nate Landman. Kinchens has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury while Landman was also limited with a shoulder injury.

The Rams will already likely be without cornerback Jaylen Watson as he manages a dislocated shoulder. However, a surprise DNP on Wednesday was Aaron Donald. Donald didn’t participate with what the team and McVay described as a short back.

There were always questions about how Donald’s body would hold up with the physicality of the NFL after being out for two years. McVay didn’t seem too concerned about Donald, but he’ll certainly be one to watch throughout the week.

"We’re just taking it a day at a time," said McVay. "I think the back is a little bit sore. He’s as tough as it gets. I'll continue to have updates as the week goes."

Meanwhile, on the Eagles' side, wide receiver DeVonta Smith didn't pracitce on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Tight end Dallas Goedert was also a DNP with a knee injury. Additionally, defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo as well as linebacker Jihaad Campbell were all limited.

The Rams will practice on Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday’s game, which should provide more clarity. Given the number of injuries the Rams are dealing with, having Nacua available would be significant.

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