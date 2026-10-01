Rams vs. Eagles Week 4 Preview: Prediction, Matchups, and Players to Watch

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 of the NFL season. For the first time in 2026, the Rams won’t be playing in primetime and instead will be in the early window on Sunday as they travel to Philadelphia.

This season hasn’t started as the Rams may have hoped. After three weeks, they sit at 1-2 and just blew a 16-point lead to the Denver Broncos. Now in the middle of one of the tougher parts of their schedule, a loss to the Eagles could mean dropping to 1-4 with the Buffalo Bills on deck next week.

While many may have expected the Philadelphia Eagles to bounce back this season, they haven’t looked strong over the last two games. The Eagles narrowly escaped the Tennessee Titans and then got blown out on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Both teams will hope to find their form in Week 4.

Rams Offense vs. Eagles Defense

This is the matchup that everyone will be watching on Sunday as Seah McVay once again goes up against Vic Fangio. McVay has not beaten a Fangio-led defense as the head coach of the Rams. Three of those games have come with the Rams playing the Eagles, including last year’s matchup in which the Rams lost 33-27.

It will be interesting to see if the Rams continue operating their offense out of 13 personnel, as they’ll be without Terrance Ferguson while Colby Parkinson’s status remains up in the air. According to NFL Pro, the Eagles have matched multiple tight end sets with nickel at a 27.9 percent rate, which is below league average.

Rams Wide Receivers vs. Quinyon Mitchell

Last week, Adams lined up against Patrick Surtain and found plenty of success. It’s very likely that Adams will get Mitchell on Sunday against the Eagles. Last season, Adams had just two catches for 12 yards against Mitchell. The Rams are optimistic about getting Nacua back on Sunday. Nacua had just one catch for eight yards against Mitchell in 2025.

Rams Defense vs. Eagles Offense

The Rams’ secondary will be glad not to see A.J. Brown on Sunday. Without Jaylen Watson, the Rams will likely be forced to rotate Emmanuel Forbes and Josh Wallace across from Trent McDuffie. Brown was a big part of the Eagles’ comeback last season and has historically dominated against Forbes. The Rams’ secondary allowed several big plays without Watson in the second half last week and will be tested against the Eagles’ wide receivers.

Trent McDuffie vs. DeVonta Smith

It’s very likely that the Rams will have McDuffie follow Smith throughout the game. It will be important for McDuffie to eliminate Smith on the outside as Hurts is typically reluctant to throw over the middle. If the Rams can force the Eagles to target Dontayvion Wicks or Makai Lemon, they’ll take those matchups.

Prediction

Sean McVay is 0-4 as a head coach against Vic Fangio and he is 0-4 against Nick Sirianni. It seems almost impossible that McVay will lose a fifth consecutive game against Sirianni and the Eagles. The Eagles are much better at home and will be under pressure to get a big win, but the Rams are in the same spot. This is a game that the Rams have to win, and while they lost last week, they did some good things in that game. It would be easier to feel good about this if the Rams were healthy at tight end, but they should manage to come out on top.



Prediction: Rams 27, Eagles 17

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