Rams Aren’t Rushing Rookie Max Klare Despite Growing Need at Tight End

As the Los Angeles Rams enter Week 4 at 1-2, there have been several growing frustrations around the team that may not exist otherwise. One of those frustrations has been the lack of production from the rookie class. Despite having a need at WR3 and at linebacker, the Rams took quarterback Ty Simpson and tight end Max Klare, both of whom have been at the bottom of the depth chart.

While some may be frustrated with the Simpson pick and who the team could have had, the frustration mainly lies with Klare. Klare is the TE5 on the depth chart and has played just six special teams snaps.

Max Klare’s Limited Role Is Becoming Harder to Ignore

Klare didn’t play any snaps on offense in Week 3 against the Broncos, despite being active and Terrance Ferguson leaving the game after an ankle injury. While Klare and Ferguson play different roles due to their skill sets, it still should have been an opportunity for the rookie to see the field.

The Rams will likely be without Ferguson again in Week 4 as he manages a medial ankle sprain. With Ferguson out and Colby Parkinson also dealing with an AC sprain, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams go back to more 11 personnel. If Ferguson and Parkinson are out, that would leave the Rams with Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, Max Klare, and potentially Dan Villari at the tight end position. In that case, the Rams would likely lean more heavily on their three wide receivers in Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Konata Mumpfield, with Higbee as the lone tight end.

If the Rams shift their offense without Ferguson and Parkinson, it bears asking why they aren’t using Max Klare. How the Rams have handled Klare so far in his career shouldn’t be too surprising. The Rams typically bring rookies along slowly as they develop, and Klare has been no exception.

Klare’s Slow Start Follows a Familiar Rams Pattern

Look no further than how the Rams handled Terrance Ferguson last season after also drafting him in the second round. Ferguson was inactive in Weeks 3 and 4 and didn’t play more than 10 percent of the offensive snaps until Week 6. Ferguson didn’t record his first catch until Week 7. Ferguson started three games total as a rookie and has started all three games this year.

Sure, there have been exceptions such as Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp playing large roles in the offense as rookies. However, those were just that, exceptions. How the Rams handled Ferguson is much closer to the norm under McVay.

Gerald Everett had 16 receptions as a rookie before doubling that his second year. Darrell Henderson was drafted in the third round and only had 39 rushing attempts as a rookie. Van Jefferson had 19 receptions his rookie season and Tutu Atwell didn’t have any, although he dealt with an injury.

There are more examples of McVay bringing rookies along slowly, especially at skill positions, and playing them only when they’re ready than there are of rookie skill players having an immediate impact.

With Ferguson and Parkinson potentially out, it may simply be time for the Rams to throw Klare in with the wolves and see if he rises to the occasion. That would certainly be one approach.

Klare showed what he is capable of in the preseason. He was one of two tight ends with more than 10 receptions. However, he primarily worked underneath as his 12 receptions went for only 55 yards. His 0.73 yards per route run ranked 33rd out of 36 qualifying tight ends in the preseason. Still, his run-blocking was only average with a PFF grade of 56.2.

Rams Won’t Force Max Klare Onto the Field

The Rams likely won’t risk his development when they can also simply adjust around it. McVay isn’t going to sacrifice the overall ceiling on offense because a rookie doesn’t have a full grasp of the playbook or needs to improve as a blocker.

Tight end remains one of the more difficult positions to transition from college to the NFL because of the physicality. The Rams are going to bring Klare along at his pace. He was always a pick for 2027 as the Rams have several pending free agents at the position.

It’s certainly understandable why some are upset with the lack of usage from the Rams’ second-round pick. Those complaints are valid to an extent. However, it’s likely less about how good of a player Klare is and more about how the Rams develop their rookies.

That may not be a satisfying answer or what some want to hear when they expect production out of a second-round pick. However, it’s simply the way it is. The Rams drafted Klare with 2027 in mind and three games shouldn’t change that outlook. He was never drafted to be an instant contributor.

Injuries may provide Klare with his first opportunity, but if the Rams continue to play the long game, his development will continue behind the scenes. It’s far more important for the Rams to prioritize his development so that he’s ready when they need him long term than to force him onto the field before he’s ready.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.