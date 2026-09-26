Rams Elevate Dean Connors as Preseason Standout Faces Biggest Opportunity Yet

The Los Angeles Rams have officially activated preseason star and undrafted free agent Dean Connors from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. In addition to Connors, the Rams also elevated linebacker Elias Neal for a second consecutive week.

With Ronnie Rivers being placed on injured reserve, head coach Sean McVay alluded to the possibility of elevating one of Jordan Waters or Connors from the practice squad. McVay confirmed on Friday that it would be Connors, but the team made it official with the elevation move on Saturday.

He's done a good job. It's a [special] teams thing is really what it put over the top,” said McVay. “As far as a third runner, you feel really good about both of those guys if that's what we were asked. They wouldn't play unless Blake or Kyren, something happened. Those guys are going to get all the carries. But Dean or Jordan, I would have confidence in those guys, but we'll go with Dean in a flex-up situation.”

The Rams signed Connors as an undrafted free agent following the draft. Connors became a fan favorite during the preseason as he had 26 carries for 96 yards and then added seven receptions for 53 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver. His three receiving touchdowns in the preseason were the most for a running back since at least 2013.

Special Teams Could Be Dean Connors' Path to Permanent Roster Spot

While he likely won’t see any action on offense, it is certainly a positive that the Rams have confidence to call him up to the active roster. He still needs to develop and progress as a blocker, but he brings a similar skill set to Christian McCaffrey.

As McVay noted, Connors will likely contribute solely on special teams on Sunday against the Broncos. He played 19 snaps in the preseason, including 13 in the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday’s game will be another opportunity for Connors to show that he belongs on the Rams’ active roster.While he may not contribute on offense, showing his value on special teams could provide a path to a more permanent role, especially with Rivers injured. With Rivers on injured reserve, Connors sConnors should have an opportunity to prove himself over at least the next four weeks.

Elias Neal Gets Another Opportunity to Contribute

In addition to Connors being elevated to the active roster, the Rams also brought up linebacker Elias Neal for a second straight week. At this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Neal on the active roster full time at some point. Teams are only allowed to call up a player to the active roster from the practice squad three times during the season. Neal will already be at two through three weeks after Sunday.

Like Connors, all of Neal’s contributions will likely come on special teams. That’s where he contributed last week, playing 12 total special teams snaps. However, it will also be beneficial to have Neal as depth with Nate Landman continuing to deal with a shoulder injury. Landman is expected to play against the Broncos but was limited in practice all week.

With the Rams continuing to struggle on special teams through the first two weeks, both Connors and Neal will have an opportunity to make an impact. While they may not contribute on offense or defense, how they perform on special teams could be important as the Rams look to improve to 2-1.

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